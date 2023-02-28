Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Update: As of 11:40 am EST we noticed that Amazon pulled this deal. Check back here frequently as pricing changes often for the online retail giant.

Winter might be on the way out, but snow still falls across the United States. And if you’re in need of help clearing we’ve got a great deal to share here. For less than $200 you can clear your drive, walkway, and decks while cutting the cord and ditching the trips to the gas station.

Snow Joe 24-Volt iON+ Snow Blower Bundle - $185 (54% off)

$185 at Amazon

Key Features

Comes with two 24 volt batteries and battery charger

Four-blade rubber-tipped steel auger

1200W brushless motor

Clears snow up to 18" wide and 10" deep

Rotating chute crank up to 180 degrees

Throws snow up to 20' away in any direction

Have you considered cutting the cord and ditching the trips to the gas station? Now is a great time to go electric with this Snow Joe bundle. The bundle is currently 54% off and includes the 24V 16-inch snow blower, two 24V batteries, a charge port, a snow blower cover, and a snow scrapper. Snow Joe says it will clear snow up to 18” wide and 10” deep in a single pass. Great for small to large decks and driveways, especially where power outlets are at a premium. And with two onboard LED headlights, you can clear snow in the early morning or after the sun goes down without worrying too much about low visibility. Snow Joe says it's good for clearing 10 tons of snow per charge.

Snow Joe warranties new products for up to three years from the date of purchase with “no questions asked,” just call Snow Joe customer support at 1-866-766-9563

