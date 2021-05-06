Best car vacuums for 2021

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Keeping your car interior clean is important. Dirt, dust, crumbs and more can overwhelm an interior faster than you might think, and the worse the problem gets, the harder it's going to be to correct. Luckily, it's easier and more affordable than ever to get a car vacuum to help suck up all the junk, but with so many vacuums out there on the market, we decided to compile a list of some of the "best." Of course, everyone has their own idea of what the "best" vacuum is, so this list is based on user ratings and reviews from all across the web.

ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner - $34.99 (22% off)

Key features

Weighs only 2.4 lbs

106W and 8.8 amp motor

Metal turbine

16-foot power cable that connects to your car's 12V lighter port

Transparent trash container

Includes 3 all-purpose nozzles, a carrying bag for easy storage, a special filter cleaning brush and a spare HEPA filter

Featured five-star review:

"This thing is awesome! I [own] a 2018 Dodge Durango that sadly does not have leather seats. I own three dogs, and it is just a nightmare pulling out my extension cord to vacuum my truck. I can now just plug this little guy into my 12v car outlet and I’m good to go! The power in this vacuum is as good as it’s going to get for a car vacuum, [but] if you want extreme suction - buy a shop vac. Also, the attachments are fantastic." - Amazon reviewer, Sally

CHERYLON 150W/8000Pa Car Vacuum - $26.34 (39% off)

Key features

High-performance 150W copper motor

Aluminum alloy fans

Stainless steel HEPA filter that can be washed over 500 times

16.4-foot power cable that connects to your car's 12V lighter port

Includes 3 additional nozzles and a carrying bag

Featured five-star review:

"The car vacuum came pretty much already assembled, which was nice. The only thing I added was the attachment part I wanted to use. There are three to choose from. The vacuum plugs right into the cigarette lighter of the vehicle and starts after pressing and holding the power button for about 2-3 seconds. The suction was more than adequate and emptying the collection chamber is super easy. Definitely a keeper, especially with kiddos and a dog!!" - Amazon reviewer, AMcL

ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner w/ Flat Bottom Body - $29.99 (25% off)

Key features

110W & 9.17 amp motor

Built-in LED light

Washable double-HEPA filter

"Smart" flat bottom

16-foot power cable that connects to your car's 12V lighter port

Includes 3 different all-purpose nozzles, a carrying bag for easy storage and a filter cleaning brush

Featured five-star review:

"Great unit! Smaller than I thought, but perfect for cleaning out our vehicles. We have a Dalmatian and she sheds really bad, but this thing is wonderful in getting all that out. The attachments are a bonus and extremely helpful when cleaning the hard to reach areas. I highly recommend." - Amazon reviewer, CJ

CHERYLON 150W/7500Pa Portable Car Vacuum - $29.96

Key features

150W motor with RPM up to 32,000 rounds/min

16.4-foot power cable that connects to your car's 12V lighter port

Includes vacuum cleaner, long tube, slot pipette, extended hose, brush nozzle, cleaning brush, carrying bag

Featured five-star review:

"I read a lot of reviews and compared different portable vacuums for car[s] and finally decided to get this one. It was a good purchase. It is small and came with a bag to hold all the pieces, which is quite nice. you can store it either under the seat or in the trunk. The cord is long enough to reach all the seats. What [is] most important is [that] the suction power is strong and it does a pretty good cleaning job ... and that's what you need it for, isn't it?" - Amazon reviewer, Nick B.

Armor All Wet/Dry Utility Shop Vacuum - $51.61 (28% off)

Key features

2.5 gallon polypropylene tank

10-foot cord with cord wrap - plugs into standard electrical outlet, not a cigarette lighter port

a cigarette lighter port Has a blower function

Includes 6-foot x 1-1/4-inch hose, reusable cloth filter, foam wet filter, 2-in-1 utility nozzle with brush, crevice tool, deluxe car nozzle, blower nozzle with adaptor, and detail brush

Featured five-star review:

"Ok, I doubt anybody likes to vacuum out their car. Before getting this product I would go downtown to one of those car wash places and poke an endless supply of quarters into a bulky commercial vacuum cleaner. This has never been a pleasant experience since the car wash vacuum cleaners always seem to come with large, barely-flexible, cumbersome hoses equipped with an over-wide nozzle ill-suited to clean the hard-to-reach places in your car. And they (don't) suck! Taking the house vacuum into the yard isn't an option - it just isn't designed for this. The Armor All vacuum is incredibly light weight and generates an impressive amount of suction. It comes with a wide assortment of attachments and it does a great job. It works as a wet/dry cleaner. There's no collection bag - only a small cloth bag/filter that covers the motor intake to prevent sand from ruining the engine. After you're done, you just pop open the top and dump the canister out. (The filter bag is reusable and you can also order extras) Important: Make sure you don't forget to put the bag on or you'll ruin the motor! When vacuuming liquids you must remember to swap out the bag for a sponge-ish filter that wraps around the motor intake for wet mode. The power cord is of a decent length, but of course you are still going to need a sturdy outdoor extension cord." - Amazon reviewer, RickyBobbyCat

More top picks