Save up to 49% on a Segway Scooter thanks to this Amazon Labor Day sale

If you're looking for a new around-town ride, now is a great time to consider picking up an electric scooter. Segway has a handful of their most popular products on sale right now for up to a whopping 49%. If you want to get in on the Labor Day savings, check out the entire selection right here, or peruse some of our favorite deals below.

$299.99 at Amazon

Key Features

15.5 mph top speed and 12.4 miles of range

Scooter weight: 33 lbs

The rider weight limit: 220 lbs

3 ride modes: Eco, Standard, and Sport

Adjustable handlebars

Equipped with front and rear braking

Quick Folding System, for easy transport and storage

The Segway F30 is a great beginners scooter and at nearly half-off it's a downright steal. On a full charge, it'll get you 12.4 miles of range and it can carry passengers up to 15.5 mpg. The weight limit is 220 lbs with the scooter itself weighing only 33. It's also totally foldable, making transportation a breeze. It's got adjustable handlebars for comfort, 3 riding modes and front and rear braking. If you're just looking for a solid starter scooter, this deal is well worth taking a hard look at.

$514.04 at Amazon

Key Features

13.7 miles of range on a full charge

Max speed of 10 mph

Weight limit: 220 lbs

Built-in headlights

Self-balancing

28 lbs - Easy to transport

Electric scooters and hoverboards alike are a great last mile transport option for commuters. They’re also great for good ol’ fashioned fun. The Ninebot S is likely the model most people think of when they think "Segway." The self-balancing personal transport has a top speed of 10 mph and 13.7 miles of range. And though some assembly is required if you buy from Amazon, the Segway Ninebot is still a top pick among users. Oh, and the Ninebot S is compatible with Segway’s Go-Kart Kit, which is also currently available at a (small) discount for Labor Day!

$424.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Made for kids ages 8 and up

Speeds up to 8.7 mph

Max range of 8 miles on a full charge

Can connect to mobile devices via Bluetooth

8.5-inch "non-slip" tires

The Segway Ninebot S Kids is a great transportation toy for children 8+, able to reach speeds of up to 8.7 mph with a max range of 8 miles on a single charge. You can connect a phone via bluetooth to be able to ride to your own tunes and it even features real-time intelligent voice safety reminders, encouraging riders to slow down and ride carefully. The tires are non-slip and maintenance free. It even comes in 3 different colors, white, pink and blue.

$299 at Amazon

Key Features

15.5 mile range on a full charge

15.5 mph top speed

220 lbs weight limit

IPX4 Water-resistant

Foldable

Connects to Segway mobile app

Built-in ambient lighting

The Ninebot Kickscooter ES2 is another great, solid, starter scooter. On a full charge, it'll carry you about 15.5 miles at a top speed of about 15.5 mph. It has a weight limit up to 220 lbs, is foldable for easy transportation and storage, connects to its own app and more. This one is even IPX4 water-resistant, so you won't have to worry about splashing through those little puddles on your way around town. At 49% off, it's well worth a look.

