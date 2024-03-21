Save up to 48% off Fleximounts storage racks, garage shelving, and closet organizers for the Amazon Big Spring Sale

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It's finally spring! We can now start to enjoy nicer weather, take the winter tires off our cars, and start all the spring cleaning projects we've been dreaming up all winter. Whether you need to clean a closet, a basement, your whole home, garage, or car, good storage solutions like racks and stackable bins can really help you get organized and clear clutter. Fleximounts has collapsible and stackable plastic storage bins, heavy-duty metal shelving, and more. Three of the top user-rated Fleximounts storage solutions are on sale now for the Amazon Big Spring Sale. Check them out below.

$137.98 at Amazon

Key Features

Weight capacity: 600lbs

Ceiling mounted

Available in white, black, or hammertone

Heavy-duty metal construction

Suitable for wood studs/joists and concrete. Cannot be mounted to metal

2-year manufacturer warranty

A ceiling-mounted storage rack is a great organizational option if you have the space to install one. It allows you to keep your items off of the ground, which serves to protect them from potential water damage, while freeing up floor space for other things to be in the garage, like a workbench, cars, bikes, and more. Before you buy and install a ceiling-mounted garage organization system, double-check your measurements to ensure that the shelving unit will fit and your vehicle can still park underneath it without getting damaged.

$254.99 at Amazon

Key Features

4-ft tall

4,650lbs weight capacity

Metal, alloy steel construction

6 shelves

Combine with other shelves to fit your storage needs

Dimensions: 18.1D x 49.6W x 46.8H in.

If you don't have the space for a ceiling-mounted storage rack then you should think about a heavy duty metal shelving unit. Clear a space hear a wall, assemble, and you're in business.

$129.98 at Amazon

Key Features

3-tier adjustable shelf

4,650lbs weight capacity

4-foot tall

3 shelves

The same shelf as the one above but this is the 1-pack instead of the 2-pack. So, if you need storage space but don't need two three-shelve racks worth of storage, then perhaps this less expensive one-pack is the right one for you.

$66.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Stackable

Rollable

Lockable

Shatterproof

Foldable

Available in white or black

These polypropylene bins can be used to organize closets, laundry rooms, bathrooms, garages, and more. They setup in four easy steps and can store up to 8.4 gallons of gear or items and hold up to 88 lbs per box. They have two ways to open and access items, through two front swinging doors or the box lid, which lifts. They have built-in wheels for easy transport but also have two handles integrated into the side of each box for easy carrying.

