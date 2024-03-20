Save up to $1,000 on a Jackery generator thanks to the Amazon Big Spring Sale

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Here at Autoblog, we love a good Jackery generator deal. A generator can be an invaluable backup power solution for emergencies, camping trips and more. Having one around during a power outage can help turn a potentially frustrating few days into just a minor inconvenience. If you've got some experience in overlanding or camping, there's a great chance you've probably already heard of Jackery generators. Jackery is one of the most popular brands in the space, and for good reason. The brand offers tons of portable power options ranging from small personal power stations to large solar generator kits, depending on your needs.

Right now, thanks to the Amazon Big Spring Sale, Jackery products are on sale for even better prices than they were on Black Friday. In fact, one of these deals could even save you a cool $1,000. You can check out the whole crop of deals right here, or learn more about our three favorite Jackery generator deals just below.

$3,998.99 at Amazon

Jackery Solar Generator key features:

4085.6Wh capacity: Powers heavy load devices up to 3000W for outdoor adventures and home emergencies.

Powers heavy load devices up to 3000W for outdoor adventures and home emergencies. Ultra-fast charging: Reaches 100% battery level in just 2 hours, using solar panels or wall outlets.

Reaches 100% battery level in just 2 hours, using solar panels or wall outlets. Expandable: Supports up to 5 additional battery packs, scaling from 2kWh to 12kWh and even 24kWh.

Supports up to 5 additional battery packs, scaling from 2kWh to 12kWh and even 24kWh. Safety first: Advanced lithium technology, cooling system, and safety features ensure efficient and secure operation.

Advanced lithium technology, cooling system, and safety features ensure efficient and secure operation. Durable lifespan: LiFePO4 battery lasts up to 10 years with innovative ChargeShield technology.

LiFePO4 battery lasts up to 10 years with innovative ChargeShield technology. Includes: 1 Explorer 2000 Plus, 1 E2000 Plus Expandable Battery, 2 200W Solar Panels.

1 Explorer 2000 Plus, 1 E2000 Plus Expandable Battery, 2 200W Solar Panels. 5-year warranty: Jackery provides reliable customer support and backing with a 5-year warranty.

The Jackery Solar Generator 4000 Kit boasts the Explorer 2000 Plus and 1X PackPlus E2000 Plus Expandable Battery along with 2X 200W solar panels. It's not an exaggeration to call this kit a game-changer for anyone in need of a dependable generator solution for outdoor escapades and unexpected home emergencies. Although this is a stellar kit by any metric, what truly sets it apart is its remarkable performance and flexibility. The 4085.6Wh capacity can handle heavy load devices up to 3000W, meaning it should provide plenty of power for most people during emergencies or outdoor excursions.

It operates quietly at only 30dB, which means it won't be keeping you up at night and it features super-fast charging (0 to 100% in just 2 hours via a standard wall outlet or using 6 solar panels). It's totally expandable, which means you can link it with up to five expandable battery packs (this kit comes with 1) to increase the power capacity from 2kWh to 12kWh. If you connect 2 Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus Power Stations in parallel, you can expand capacity all the way up to 24kWh, voltage to 240V, and output to 6000W. That's a lot of power.

As far as safety features go, Jackery has you covered with a built-in cooling system, shock resistance, fire retardancy and more. The battery should have a lifespan of up to a full decade and perhaps best of all, the company offers a 5-year warranty with your purchase. If you're looking for a one-stop shop for all of your power generation needs, this is probably the one to look at. If you don't need something quite as robust though or don't want to spend 4 figures on a generator solution, we've got 2 more great options just below.

$229 at Amazon

Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300 key features:

293Wh lithium-ion battery pack

300w output

Charges from 0-80% in about 2 hours

Lightweight and easy to carry

6 output ports

This much more modest (but still very powerful) option from Jackery is probably more for camping than emergencies, but can still be extremely useful in a pinch. It can be charged from 0% to 80% in just about 2 hours when plugged into a wall outlet (3.6 hours when plugged into a car) and carries enough of a charge to power your phone 31 times, a camera 15 times and a drone 6 times. If you’re going to be outside for a while, you can also pair it with a solar panel for charging (also on sale) off the road and off the grid. It may not power your entire house, but keeping your phone and other small devices topped off during an emergency can be invaluable. If the Explorer 300 is a little more than what you need, the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240 is also a great pick, currently on sale.

$638.99 at Amazon

Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station key features:

"Power 90% home appliances with 1002Wh (1000W AC output power)"

Fully charges in about 5.5 hours via wall outlet

Lightweight and easy to carry thanks to an ergonomic handle

8 output ports: 3 AC outlets, 1 USB-A, 1 USB 3.0, 2 USB-C PD, 1 car outlet

Includes an AC adapter, car charging cable, and a SolarSaga parallel adapter cable

Last but not least, if you're looking for something a bit more serious than the 300 above, but don't have $3 grand to spend on a 4000 Kit, then this could be the perfect "just right" option for you. This power station should power "90% of home appliances with 1002Wh (1000W AC output power)." If you're wondering whether or not the pack can power a specific appliance in your home, just keep in mind that "the Explorer 1000 can charge/power devices that operate at less than 1000 watts. It's important to note that the total wattage of all connected devices should also be under 1000 watts. If the power requirement exceeds this limit, the Explorer 1000 will automatically shut off."

This option features 8 output ports that include 3 AC outlets, a USB-A port, a USB 3 port, 2 USB-C outlets and 1 car outlet. It will fully charge in about 5.5 hours via a wall outlet and usage time will, naturally, depend on what you're powering with the device, but Jackery provides a great way to at least ballpark it. "You can calculate the working time using the formula: Working time = 1002Wh*0.85/operating power of your device. For example, if the power consumption of your device is 60W, the estimated working time would be approximately 14.2hrs."

If this sounds better for your use case than the above options, make sure to take advantage of the huge $460 discount right here.

More top picks

Your Spring Sales Shopping Guide: Spring sales are in the air, headlined by Amazon’s Big Spring sale event. Our expert editors are curating all the best spring sales right here. Follow Engadget to shop the best tech deals from Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, hear from Autoblog’s car experts on the best spring auto deals on Amazon, and find spring sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.