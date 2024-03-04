Save nearly $90 on a DeWalt 20V MAX cordless drill and driver kit with drill bit set

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Spring is nearly here, which means it's time to resume all of those projects you abandoned last winter. Don't worry, we won't judge. If you feel like your toolbox might be a little understocked for an upcoming DIY blitz, then this DeWalt deal might be just the thing. For a limited time, Amazon is offering a giant 43% off of a DeWalt 20V MAX cordless drill/driver kit with a bundled 13-piece black oxide drill bit set. You can snag the tool, a battery, a charger, the drill bit set and a carrying bag for a fantastic $114.56 right now.

The drill itself is lightweight and maneuverable, as one would expect a drill to be. It features 16 clutch positions and 2 speeds (0-450 rpm and 1,500 rpm) allowing for a range of uses. The 1/2-inch single sleeve ratcheting chuck ensures a tight grip on your drill bits and the ergonomic handle in tandem with the light weight adds a bit of comfort above some competitors' options. The included charger plugs into a standard 120V household outlet.

The drill bit set, on the other hand, boasts 135° split point tips, allowing them to be comfortably used in wood, metal or plastic. They feature black and gold coating with size markings on the drill bit shank to help users identify the size quickly. Sizes range from 1/16-inch to 1/4-inch and, of course, come in a hard, protective container with a sliding lock mechanism. If you don't need the drill bits, but you're interested in the cordless drill/driver itself, that's on sale outside of the bundle as well and can be had for just $99 right here.

Key features

Features an XR 1.3 Li-Ion battery

Includes cordless drill/driver, battery, charger, 13-piece drill bit set and a carrying bag

Bit set made with high-speed steel - drills into plastic, wood or metal

Drill bits feature a 135° split point tip (to reduce 'walking' while drilling)

Includes 1/2-inch single sleeve ratcheting chuck

Built-in LED light

$114.56 at Amazon

