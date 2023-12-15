Save big on a complete 10-Tool DeWalt set – limited time 20% discount on Amazon

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The DeWalt 20V Max Power Tool Combo Kit is the ultimate gift for the handy individuals in your life, and with a 20% discount, it's the perfect time to indulge in this powerhouse collection. This 10-tool cordless set is a DIY enthusiast's dream, featuring a range of top-tier tools that redefine efficiency and precision in every project.

Included tools:

The cordless drill stands out with its high-speed transmission, offering two speeds for versatile applications, while the impact driver complements it with 1-handed loading and a 1/4-inch hex chuck for seamless bit changes. Construction projects become a breeze with the reciprocating saw, equipped with a keyless blade clamp for quick blade changes, and the circular saw with a 6-1/2-inch carbide blade that effortlessly cuts through 2x4s at a 45-degree angle in a single pass.

Shedding light on your workspace, the flashlight brings 110 lumens of LED brilliance, and the compact job site blower ensures a clean environment with its 100CFM Max Air Flow. The job site speaker adds a tech-savvy touch with Bluetooth 4.0, powered by DeWalt 12V/20V max battery packs, and the grinder tool brings a robust 8,000 rpm motor for cutting and grinding applications.

The DeWalt 20V Max Combo Kit doesn't stop there — it introduces the oscillating tool with a Quick-Change accessory system for rapid blade and attachment changes without wrenches. To complete this powerhouse ensemble, the hand vacuum incorporates a Gore HEPA wet/dry filter, trapping an impressive 99.97% dust at 0.3 microns. Priced at $549.00 during this holiday season, this comprehensive cordless tool set is a great deal.