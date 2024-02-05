Save 20% on Apple AirTags today thanks to this sale on Amazon

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

For me, the Apple AirTag 4-pack is a travel essential, offering peace when checking my luggage. With a discount slashing 20% off its original price, this compact tracking solution becomes an even more enticing option. As someone who's experienced the nerve-wracking scenario of luggage gone astray — my bags heading to Orlando while I landed in Detroit — the AirTags have proved invaluable. These discreet trackers seamlessly integrate with Apple's Find My app, allowing users to pinpoint the precise location of their belongings with ease.

$79 at Amazon

Key features:

Seamless integration with the Find My app for easy tracking of belongings

Simple one-tap setup for instant connectivity with iPhone or iPad

Built-in speaker for playing sounds to locate items, with Siri integration for added convenience

Precision Finding with Ultra Wideband technology guides users directly to nearby AirTags (on select iPhone models)

Apple AirTags work by leveraging the Find My app and a network of Apple devices to help users locate their belongings. Once an AirTag is set up and attached to an item, it communicates its location to the Find My network using Bluetooth. Users can then track the AirTag's location within the app, play a sound on the AirTag to locate it nearby, or activate Precision Finding with Ultra Wideband technology to pinpoint its exact location on select iPhone models. Additionally, if an AirTag is lost, users can put it into Lost Mode, which notifies them when it's detected by the Find My network. All communication with the Find My network is encrypted for privacy, and location data is never stored on the AirTag itself.

Whether you're a frequent flyer or simply enjoy the occasional getaway, the Apple AirTag 4 Pack ensures that your possessions are never far from reach. The discounted price not only enhances affordability but also underscores the practicality of investing in this cutting-edge technology. Bid farewell to the stress of lost luggage and embrace the convenience of knowing exactly where your belongings are, every step of the journey.