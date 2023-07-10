Deals and Promotions

REI Prime Day summer sale alternative

Up to 75% off on outdoor gear

Jul 10th 2023 at 2:06PM

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Summer is in full swing, meaning it’s time to enjoy the great outdoors and some great retail sales. At REI you can save up to 50% on camping gear, apparel, travel gear, tech, and more. A lot of these items you won’t be able to find on sale at Amazon for Prime Day 2023, either. 

Here are the best deals at REI’s summer sale.

Cycling Deals

  • Cannondale Topstone 3 Bike - $1,400.93 (12% off)
    • Lightweight SmartForm C2 Alloy frame and full carbon fork, 9-speed shifting, Equipped with 700c x 37 mm WTB Riddler Comp tires, comes with REI’s coast-to-coast support, which includes 1 year of free adjustments. REI Co-op members get more, including free flat tire repairs (labor only)

Camping & Hiking Deals

Apparel Deals

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know. Hear from Autoblog’s car experts on must-shop auto-related Prime Day deals and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

Share This Photo X