REI Prime Day summer sale alternative

Summer is in full swing, meaning it’s time to enjoy the great outdoors and some great retail sales. At REI you can save up to 50% on camping gear, apparel, travel gear, tech, and more. A lot of these items you won’t be able to find on sale at Amazon for Prime Day 2023, either.

Here are the best deals at REI’s summer sale.

Cycling Deals

Garmin Varia RCT715 Rearview Radar with Camera and Taillight - $349.99 (12% off) This radar will detect vehicles approaching from behind up to 153 yards away. The built-in camera allows you to see and record what’s behind you in clear 1080p at 30 fps or at 720p to help extend battery life. It uses an internal battery and SD card (16 GB SD card included)



Cannondale Topstone 3 Bike - $1,400.93 (12% off) Lightweight SmartForm C2 Alloy frame and full carbon fork, 9-speed shifting, Equipped with 700c x 37 mm WTB Riddler Comp tires, comes with REI’s coast-to-coast support, which includes 1 year of free adjustments. REI Co-op members get more, including free flat tire repairs (labor only)



Thule Helium Pro 3-Bike Hitch Rack - $299.93 (40% off) Holds and secures up to 3 bikes. Fits 1.25- or 2-inch hitch receivers. Integrated lock. And tool-free installation



Cannondale Quick CX 3 Women's Bike - $640.93 (29% off) Lightweight SmartForm C3 alloy frame and long-travel suspension. Large 700c x 40mm Vittoria multi-surface tires for great on- and off-road grip



Bontrager GR2 Gravel Bike Shoes - Men's - $42.83 (70% off) Designed for use with mountain and road bikes. Rubber outsole with 2-hole cleat design. Lace-up closure and compatible with 2-bolt SPD-style cleats



Camping & Hiking Deals

Mountain Equipment Glacier 700 Sleeping Bag - Women's - $136.83 (75% off) 90/10 700-fill-power duck down with a temperature rating of 21 degrees F. It’s a long left zip bag that weighs 2 lbs. 12 oz. The 50-denier outer shell is water-resistant



Mountainsmith Celestial 4 Tent - $160.73 (30% off) This 2-door freestanding tent is designed to sleep four people. It’s a Three-season tent with 56 square feet of floor area



Mountain Equipment Helium 3.8 Warmzone Sleeping Pad - Men's - $74.73 (40% off) 1.5-inch thick pad insulated with open-cell foam. 75-denier polyester base with nonslip finish



Apparel Deals

REI Co-op Flash Insulated Hybrid Men’s Hoodie - $124.93 (30% off) This lightweight zip-up is made from recycled ripstop nylon and synthetic insulation. It’s windproof, water-repellent, and packable making it a great option to keep you warm when traveling, hiking, or everyday commuting



Cotopaxi Teca Calido Insulated Women’s Jacket - $83.93 (40% off) A reversible core-warming jacket that’s great for fall through spring. It’s water-repellent and packable making it great for travel, hiking, or around town



Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Men’s Jacket - $164.93 (40% off) A packable lightweight jacket you can take anywhere. The 20-denier ripstop nylon shell is DWR (durable water repellent) and loaded with 800-fill-power goose down so it will keep you warm while shedding moisture



