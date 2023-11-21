This REI Black Friday deal will get you 40% off an electric bike

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It's no secret that Black Friday is a great time to shop for deals. You can find big discounts on almost everything from your favorite retailers. One of our favorite retailers, REI, currently has a Black Friday electric bike deal worth checking out — 40% off the REI Co-op Cycles Generation e1.1 electric bike. This is a great e-bike for short commutes, a fun around-the-town cruiser, or a casual recreational bike for weekend fun. Read more about it below.

$899.39 at REI

Key features

Available in three colors: Pitch Black, Golden Hour, and Crater Lake

Class 1 e-bike with 5 modes of pedal assist up to 20mph

Powered by a Bafang 350W motor and 36V/11.6AH removable battery

The bike weighs 54 pounds

Head to REI.com for more specs.

This e-bike comes with coast-to-coast support, which includes:

1 year of free adjustments

In-store bike assembly

Pickup in-store or curbside

Bike experts are available at 170+ bike shops

REI Co-op Members get more:

An additional year of free adjustments (2 total years)

Free flat tire repairs (labor only; parts not included)

20% off shop services

Learn more about becoming an REI Co-op member here.

