Reheat your Memorial Day leftovers with the best-selling air fryer on Amazon - Now 38% off

For many, Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer. The long weekend often includes getting together with loved ones, playing some yard games and perhaps most importantly, cooking and eating delicious food. There's still time to pick up a new grill, griddle, or pizza oven or you're looking for a way to impress your guests with a big cookout, and we've got a great post with deals on the bigger appliances right here. For this deal, though, we're focusing on a less talked about element of a big cookout, but equally important: The leftovers. We all know that leftovers can be extremely hit or miss, and it all depends on how they're re-heated. Well, we're here to tell you that we think the absolute best way to reheat leftovers is with a tabletop air fryer.

There's a reason air fryers have gained so much popularity in such a short amount of time. They're quick and easy to use, don't take up too much countertop space and they're great at reheating and cooking from scratch alike. Right now, this option from the popular brand Ninja is on sale for 38% off, making it an easier decision than ever to start living that air fryer life. You can check out the deal for yourself right here or learn more below.

The Ninja AF101 strikes a good balance between affordability and usability. It is the best-selling air fryer on Amazon, after all. The 4-quart cooking basket may not seem like much, but believe it or not, it can hold and cook a whopping 2 lbs of french fries. That's plenty to feed a family. One of the nicest things about all air fryers, including this one, is that they can provide that nice crispy fried-food texture, but without any of the fatty oils. This one promises "up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods." The Ninja boasts 4 cooking modes: "Roast," "Reheat," "Dehydrate" and you guessed it, "Air Fry." The "Roast," "Reheat" and "Air Fry" modes are all pretty self explanatory, but the "Dehydrate" mode adds an extra little bit of functionality to the tabletop device by using low temps and fan speeds to "create flat, chip-like dehydrated foods for fun, homemade snacks." If you're worried about cleaning this thing, don't be, both the basket and crisper plate are dishwasher-safe. If you've ever considered joining the air fryer club, this deal is a great opportunity.

Key specs

Temperature Range: 105°F - 400°F

Basket Size: 4 Quart

Cooking Modes: Reheat, Roast, Air Fry and Dehydrate

Included: Nonstick basket, crisper plate and 20 recipe booklet

Dishwasher safe

