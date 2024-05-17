Memorial Day 2024 deals on road trip essentials

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Memorial Day is a time of remembrance, gratitude and, often, travel. Many families take advantage of a long holiday weekend by traveling to visit friends and family or road-tripping to their favorite vacation spots. If you’re planning on taking a Memorial Day road trip and realizing you need to pad out your gear a bit, here are some great Memorial Day deals on harnesses for your pets, car seat accessories and other road trip essentials like dash cams, coolers, power stations, and more.

$29.97 at Amazon

The iZeeker dash cam is one of the best bang-for-your-buck deals you can find in car video even at full price, let alone on sale. For only $29.99 you get a dash cam that records in 1080p with a 170° wide-angle lens. Like most other cams, this one saves videos onto a MicroSD card and features loop recording, automatic start and stop and it also employs a G-sensor for crash detection. There's even a parking monitoring feature. iZeeker will provide a 2-year warranty with your purchase. Check out an image from the cam right here.

Key specs

Records at a 1080p HD video quality with 30 FPS resolution

Features a 170° wide angle lens field of view w/ a F1.8 aperture, WDR and night vision capability

USB connectivity

Includes a 2 year warranty

$53.95 at Amazon

If you're looking to spring for a Uniden radar detector but don't want to spend the hundreds of dollars it costs for an R3 or R7, this Uniden DFR1 may be the best radar detector for budget-minded drivers. It's a significantly more affordable way to try to avoid laser detection and features long-range sensitivity, front and rear protection, multiple driving modes, false alert filtering and a mute button. It even comes with its own suction cup mount. At this price point, it's tough to ignore.

Key specs

Features long-range sensitivity with false alert filtering

Includes 3 modes: Highway, City and City 1

Saves user's most recent settings when disconnected from a power source

Includes a power cord, dual suction cup window mount, hook and loop fastener tape and a spare fuse

$169.99 at Amazon

If you're traveling with a child this Memorial Day, you'll need a solid car seat. This Diono Radian 3-in-1 convertible car seat is made to grow with your child from birth all the way up to 120 lbs. It's foldable and built with a three-across slim-fit convertible design that makes it easier to fit three passengers in the back seat, if you're rolling with a crew.

Key specs

Rear facing weight limit: from birth to 50 pounds

Front-facing weight limit: 22 to 65 pounds

Booster seat weight limit: 40 to 120 pounds

Reinforced steel core

Folds for travel

Memory foam comfort

$109.24 at Amazon

The Sleepypod Clickit Sport Plus is one of only a select few harnesses currently certified by the Center for Pet Safety. The CPS certification program has been around for nearly 10 years, and requirements for certification can be seen right here. The Clickit Sport passed the CPS's certification testing with 5 stars and there's even footage of the testing available for viewing right here. Aside from being CPS certified, this harness is great for walking or hiking with your dog thanks to its energy absorbing neoprene padding construction, built-in reflective strips and double "D" ring leash connection. The harness is available in all different kinds of colors and sizes right here.

Key specs

Crash test certified by the Center for Pet Safety

Makes use of reflective strips on the harness for improved night visibility

Features a double "D" ring leash connection

$5.99 at Amazon

If you're headed on any kind of trip with your dog, you probably won't want to take up space bringing your stainless steel or ceramic dog bowls that you use at home. A great solution is to pick up a collapsible silicone dog bowl for your journey. This one is expandable to different sizes, made with durability in mind and even comes with a clip to hang it on your backpack.

Key specs

Made of "high quality food grade silicone," and dishwasher safe

Expandable to different sizes depending on the size of your pet

Available in multiple color combinations

Comes with clip to hang on bags or other travel accessories

Made to stand firm when filled with water or food

$8.46 at Amazon

A car garbage can is an oft-forgotten about essential on any road trip. This Hotor 2-gallon trash can features a lid so your trash won’t bounce out on any bumpy backcountry roads as well as storage pockets on the side to keep your pre-devoured snacks and other items organized. The interior is 100% leakproof, and if you feel like you don't need it after your road trip, it can be easily collapsed and stored, but once you install it we’re willing to bet it’ll be in use at all times.

Key spec

Adjustable strap fits headrests or center console

Collapsible design allows for storage when not in use

100% leak proof inner lining

3 mesh pockets are great for toys, snacks and tissues

Lid prevents trash from falling out

$27.19 at Amazon

Before you head out on a long drive, it's probably a good idea to make sure your tires are properly inflated. This AstroAI portable air compressor is a great way to do that. It comes with three nozzles and will work with any Schrader valve on cars, SUVs, motorcycles and bicycles. It can pump up tires at a speed of 35 L/Min and can inflate 195/55/R15 tires from 0 to 35psi in under 5 minutes. The gauge is professionally calibrated to show a reading within 1.5% of your actual tire pressure and is even programmable, so you can just set your desired pressure and let the machine do the work. It's got a large, backlit screen that displays pressure units like PSI, kPa, BAR or KG/CM. There's also a built-in flashlight for if you're working in the dark. The included accessory adapters will also allow you to also use this inflator on balls, air mattresses, balloons, and other small inflatables.

Key specs

Inflates at a rate of 35L/Min

Programmable for automatic fill-ups

Integrated LED light for better night-time visibility

Comes with one replacement fuse and 3 additional nozzles

$189 at Amazon

This power station is a great value for homeowners if you're not looking for a full-fledged gas generator. It'll also keep your gadgets charged and ready for use on a trip. It charges quickly, offers tons of ports and weighs less than 10 lbs. This little thing can power home electronics, mobile devices, lighting, speakers and more.

Key specs

Wattage: 300 watts

Fully charges in 5-6 hours via wall charger or can be fitted with Duracell's solar panel to charge fully in 4-5 hours

Includes LCD screen that shows the battery level and which ports are being used

Features 2 USB-A outputs, 1 USB-A QC3.0 output, a USB-C PD output, a 120 AC inverter output, a 12V DC socket port output, 2 DC port outputs and a DC charging port input

Solar panel sold separately

Weighs only 7.5 lbs

$200 and up at Amazon

Yeti coolers are so good they were once one of the most stolen items in America. You can fly with them, camp with them and they keep food and drinks cold for what seems like an impossible amount of time. Yeti seems reluctant to put an official hour count out there, but anecdotally, there are many reports of Yeti owners online saying that the cooler can keep their drinks cool for an astounding 3-5 days. If you're new to the cooler game, a handy tip is to pre-cool the cooler a day before using it by filling it with ice and then refilling it the next day. And while this cooler is pretty incredible at its job, remember, it's a cooler, not a freezer. Things like ice cream left too long will likely turn into a sticky, liquid mess.

Key specs

Available in multiple colors and sizes

Easily transportable

$44.99 at Amazon

Being comfortable on a drive is important no matter how long the trip is, but it's doubly so when you'll be in the driver's seat for multiple hours. This ComfiLife cushion is a good way to combat some discomfort from sitting around for too long. It's made with gel memory foam and features a non-slip rubber bottom, a handle to make it easily transportable, and a removable machine-washable velour cover to make cleaning less of a hassle. It's made to support your tailbone and relieve pressure on your back. This can help with lower back pain and even sciatica relief, two things that no one should have to deal with in their day-to-day life.

One of the best parts about the ComfiLife cushion is just how portable it is. Thanks to its built-in handle you can easily bring the cushion with you on a drive, to the office, on a long flight, or anywhere you happen to be lounging around. On top of that, it's 39% off right now. One reviewer even called it "the butt cushion to end all butt cushions."

Key specs

Made with gel memory foam

Features a non-slip rubber bottom

Built-in handle for easy transportation

Removable, machine-washable velour cover

