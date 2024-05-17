Memorial Day 2024 deals on road trip essentials

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Memorial Day is a time of remembrance, gratitude and, often, travel. Many families take advantage of a long holiday weekend by traveling to visit friends and family or road-tripping to their favorite vacation spots. If you’re planning on taking a Memorial Day road trip and realizing you need to pad out your gear a bit, here are some great Memorial Day deals on harnesses for your pets, car seat accessories and other road trip essentials like dash cams, coolers, power stations, and more.
iZeeker Dash Cam for Cars - $29.97 (25% off)
The iZeeker dash cam is one of the best bang-for-your-buck deals you can find in car video even at full price, let alone on sale. For only $29.99 you get a dash cam that records in 1080p with a 170° wide-angle lens. Like most other cams, this one saves videos onto a MicroSD card and features loop recording, automatic start and stop and it also employs a G-sensor for crash detection. There's even a parking monitoring feature. iZeeker will provide a 2-year warranty with your purchase. Check out an image from the cam right here.
Key specs
- Records at a 1080p HD video quality with 30 FPS resolution
- Features a 170° wide angle lens field of view w/ a F1.8 aperture, WDR and night vision capability
- USB connectivity
- Includes a 2 year warranty
Uniden DFR1 Long Range Laser and Radar Detection - $53.95 (10% off)
If you're looking to spring for a Uniden radar detector but don't want to spend the hundreds of dollars it costs for an R3 or R7, this Uniden DFR1 may be the best radar detector for budget-minded drivers. It's a significantly more affordable way to try to avoid laser detection and features long-range sensitivity, front and rear protection, multiple driving modes, false alert filtering and a mute button. It even comes with its own suction cup mount. At this price point, it's tough to ignore.
Key specs
- Features long-range sensitivity with false alert filtering
- Includes 3 modes: Highway, City and City 1
- Saves user's most recent settings when disconnected from a power source
- Includes a power cord, dual suction cup window mount, hook and loop fastener tape and a spare fuse
Diono Radian 3R, 3-in-1 Convertible Car Seat - $169.99 (15% off)
If you're traveling with a child this Memorial Day, you'll need a solid car seat. This Diono Radian 3-in-1 convertible car seat is made to grow with your child from birth all the way up to 120 lbs. It's foldable and built with a three-across slim-fit convertible design that makes it easier to fit three passengers in the back seat, if you're rolling with a crew.
Key specs
- Rear facing weight limit: from birth to 50 pounds
- Front-facing weight limit: 22 to 65 pounds
- Booster seat weight limit: 40 to 120 pounds
- Reinforced steel core
- Folds for travel
- Memory foam comfort
Sleepypod Clickit Sport Plus Car Seat Belt Harness - $109.24 (7% off)
The Sleepypod Clickit Sport Plus is one of only a select few harnesses currently certified by the Center for Pet Safety. The CPS certification program has been around for nearly 10 years, and requirements for certification can be seen right here. The Clickit Sport passed the CPS's certification testing with 5 stars and there's even footage of the testing available for viewing right here. Aside from being CPS certified, this harness is great for walking or hiking with your dog thanks to its energy absorbing neoprene padding construction, built-in reflective strips and double "D" ring leash connection. The harness is available in all different kinds of colors and sizes right here.
Key specs
- Crash test certified by the Center for Pet Safety
- Makes use of reflective strips on the harness for improved night visibility
- Features a double "D" ring leash connection
Collapsible Dog Bowls for Travel - $5.99 (25% off)
If you're headed on any kind of trip with your dog, you probably won't want to take up space bringing your stainless steel or ceramic dog bowls that you use at home. A great solution is to pick up a collapsible silicone dog bowl for your journey. This one is expandable to different sizes, made with durability in mind and even comes with a clip to hang it on your backpack.
Key specs
- Made of "high quality food grade silicone," and dishwasher safe
- Expandable to different sizes depending on the size of your pet
- Available in multiple color combinations
- Comes with clip to hang on bags or other travel accessories
- Made to stand firm when filled with water or food
Hotor Car Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets - $8.46 (35% off)
A car garbage can is an oft-forgotten about essential on any road trip. This Hotor 2-gallon trash can features a lid so your trash won’t bounce out on any bumpy backcountry roads as well as storage pockets on the side to keep your pre-devoured snacks and other items organized. The interior is 100% leakproof, and if you feel like you don't need it after your road trip, it can be easily collapsed and stored, but once you install it we’re willing to bet it’ll be in use at all times.
Key spec
- Adjustable strap fits headrests or center console
- Collapsible design allows for storage when not in use
- 100% leak proof inner lining
- 3 mesh pockets are great for toys, snacks and tissues
- Lid prevents trash from falling out
AstroAI Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor - $27.19 (15% off)
Before you head out on a long drive, it's probably a good idea to make sure your tires are properly inflated. This AstroAI portable air compressor is a great way to do that. It comes with three nozzles and will work with any Schrader valve on cars, SUVs, motorcycles and bicycles. It can pump up tires at a speed of 35 L/Min and can inflate 195/55/R15 tires from 0 to 35psi in under 5 minutes. The gauge is professionally calibrated to show a reading within 1.5% of your actual tire pressure and is even programmable, so you can just set your desired pressure and let the machine do the work. It's got a large, backlit screen that displays pressure units like PSI, kPa, BAR or KG/CM. There's also a built-in flashlight for if you're working in the dark. The included accessory adapters will also allow you to also use this inflator on balls, air mattresses, balloons, and other small inflatables.
Key specs
- Inflates at a rate of 35L/Min
- Programmable for automatic fill-ups
- Integrated LED light for better night-time visibility
- Comes with one replacement fuse and 3 additional nozzles
Duracell Portable Power Station 300 - $189 (5% off)
This power station is a great value for homeowners if you're not looking for a full-fledged gas generator. It'll also keep your gadgets charged and ready for use on a trip. It charges quickly, offers tons of ports and weighs less than 10 lbs. This little thing can power home electronics, mobile devices, lighting, speakers and more.
Key specs
- Wattage: 300 watts
- Fully charges in 5-6 hours via wall charger or can be fitted with Duracell's solar panel to charge fully in 4-5 hours
- Includes LCD screen that shows the battery level and which ports are being used
- Features 2 USB-A outputs, 1 USB-A QC3.0 output, a USB-C PD output, a 120 AC inverter output, a 12V DC socket port output, 2 DC port outputs and a DC charging port input
- Solar panel sold separately
- Weighs only 7.5 lbs
Yeti Cooler - $200 and up
Yeti coolers are so good they were once one of the most stolen items in America. You can fly with them, camp with them and they keep food and drinks cold for what seems like an impossible amount of time. Yeti seems reluctant to put an official hour count out there, but anecdotally, there are many reports of Yeti owners online saying that the cooler can keep their drinks cool for an astounding 3-5 days. If you're new to the cooler game, a handy tip is to pre-cool the cooler a day before using it by filling it with ice and then refilling it the next day. And while this cooler is pretty incredible at its job, remember, it's a cooler, not a freezer. Things like ice cream left too long will likely turn into a sticky, liquid mess.
Key specs
- Available in multiple colors and sizes
- Easily transportable
ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion - $44.99 (25% off)
Being comfortable on a drive is important no matter how long the trip is, but it's doubly so when you'll be in the driver's seat for multiple hours. This ComfiLife cushion is a good way to combat some discomfort from sitting around for too long. It's made with gel memory foam and features a non-slip rubber bottom, a handle to make it easily transportable, and a removable machine-washable velour cover to make cleaning less of a hassle. It's made to support your tailbone and relieve pressure on your back. This can help with lower back pain and even sciatica relief, two things that no one should have to deal with in their day-to-day life.
One of the best parts about the ComfiLife cushion is just how portable it is. Thanks to its built-in handle you can easily bring the cushion with you on a drive, to the office, on a long flight, or anywhere you happen to be lounging around. On top of that, it's 39% off right now. One reviewer even called it "the butt cushion to end all butt cushions."
Key specs
- Made with gel memory foam
- Features a non-slip rubber bottom
- Built-in handle for easy transportation
- Removable, machine-washable velour cover
