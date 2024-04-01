Lego Icons 'Back To the Future' DeLorean set on sale at Walmart

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Great Scott! There is something about the DeLorean DMC-12 that car enthusiasts just love. The iconic 1980s design, the gull-wing doors, and the stainless steel body are forever enbedded in the memories of so many, and what added to its international popularity was, of course, the classic "Back to the Future" films. This trilogy took the already iconic DeLorean DMC-12 and turned it into a time machine. This Lego Icon set honors the time-traveling car with a great-looking 1,872-piece kit with Doc Brown and Marty McFly Minifigures, a hoverboard, and swappable license plates. Originally released in 2022, the Lego Icons Back to the Future DeLorean DMC-12 is currently on sale at Walmart for $162.99.

$162.99 at Walmart

Key features:

1,872 pieces with Doc Brown and Marty McFly Minifigs

Build all 3 versions of the DeLorean from the "Back to the Future" trilogy

Recommended for builders ages 18 and up

It measures 4.5 inches high 14 inches long and 7.5 inches wide

Features gull-wing doors and a light-up flux capacitor

Lego Icons Back to the Future Time Machine 10300 is a one-of-a-kind Lego building kit that lets users relive the iconic classic film. The unique part about this Lego kit is it gives you the option to build all three versions of the time machine from the "Back to the Future" trilogy. Aside from the memorable gull-wing doors and flux capacitor, you can transform your DeLorean time machine into a flying vehicle by flipping the tires and setting it into flight mode. The DeLorean isn’t the only item you’ll have, as the beloved characters Doc and Marty will be ready to hop into the vehicle. The Lego Icons Back to the Future Time Machine 10300 is currently priced at $162.99 after a $37 discount and has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars on Walmart.