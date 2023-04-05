Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Power for your devices is essential, but when traveling, power supplies can be at a premium. Why not bring your own? A rechargeable battery pack that is easy to transport is great tech. Whether you camp often, have an upcoming road trip for spring break, or need some extra power for the blender (check wattage before use) while hanging out in the yard this summer, at 41% off you cannot go wrong with this top-selling portable power solution.

$175.99 at Amazon

Key features

240-watt-hour capacity

200-watt output

Lightweight and easy to carry at only 6.6 pounds

3 ways to recharge including via Jackery solar panels (panels not included)

This entry-level portable power station is equipped with a 240Wh lithium-ion battery pack. Great for camping, road trips, or your backyard. You can run your laptop, power your gaming systems, or recharge your devices. It can recharge in 3.5 hours using a wall outlet. If you need a more robust solution for say, powering a lot of large devices or your whole house, you'll want to look elsewhere — try our best-of list for portable and whole-house generators.