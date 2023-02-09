It's the best-selling car seat cushion on Amazon - and it's currently 39% off

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Whether it be on a couch, at a desk or in your car, most people do a whole lot of sitting these days. An excessive amount of sitting can be devastating for your back, but luckily, there are cushions out there that help relieve potential back pain, and more! One of our favorites, and the best-selling option on Amazon by a mile, is this ComfiLife cushion.

The ComfiLife cushion is made with gel memory foam and features a non-slip rubber bottom, a handle to make it easily transportable, and a removable machine-washable velour cover to make cleaning less of a hassle. It's made to support your tailbone and relieve pressure on your back. This can help with lower back pain and even sciatica relief, two things that no one should have to deal with in their day-to-day life.

One of the best parts about the ComfiLife cushion is just how portable it is. Thanks to its built-in handle you can easily bring the cushion with you on a drive, to the office, on a long flight, or anywhere you happen to be lounging around. On top of that, it's a whopping 39% off right now. One reviewer even called it "the butt cushion to end all butt cushions." If you're looking to improve your life by taking control of your back pain, check out the cushion below, available at a discount for a limited time.

