If you're like me, every spring your car could use a good cleaning. Salt, dirt and other grime can quickly become an issue for your car’s exterior if you don’t do something about it, but car washes can add up quickly in this winter-to-spring transition time depending on the weather, especially if you have more than one vehicle. That’s why I prefer to do a lot of my washing at home, with a kit just like this 11-piece setup from Chemical Guys, currently 40% off at Walmart.

Key features

Products for cleaning every inch of the exterior of your car, including glass

Citrus-based wheel cleaner easily removes grease but is safe for your wheels

Tire and trim protectant will keep your tires both clean and looking new

The car wash mitt and premium microfiber applicators will clean your vehicle without leaving behind any scratches

This kit includes pretty much everything you’ll need to clean the exterior of your vehicle, including Extreme Body Wash Plus Wax Shampoo, P40 Quick Detail Spray Natural Carnauba Shine, Signature Series Glass Cleaner Ammonia Free Spray, Signature Series Wheel Cleaner, Clear Liquid Extreme Tire Shine, a chenille wash mitt, a microfiber towel 3-pack and a Plush Microfiber Applicator 2 Pack. Additionally, a lot of these products can also be used in between washes if you just want to spot clean.

