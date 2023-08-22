Great automotive Labor Day deals from Amazon, Walmart and Tire Rack

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Labor Day is just around the corner and with its arrival each year comes a ton of great deals. Check out our list below with some of the best automotive Labor Day deals we could find from Amazon, Walmart and Tire Rack.

$99.95 at Amazon

Key Features

Delivers 1,000 Peak Amps - starts vehicles with up to a 6.0L gas and 3.0L diesel engine

Holds up to 20 jump starts on a single charge

Safety features include a "mistake-proof" design, spark-proof technology and reverse polarity protection

Includes a built-in LED flashlight with seven light modes including strobe and SOS

Features USB ports for charging electronic devices on the go

Water-resistant (rated at IP65)

Only weighs 2.4 lbs

Includes a 1 year warranty with purchase

Not only does the NOCO Boost Plus GB40 provide up to 20 jump starts on a single charge, it’s extremely lightweight at just 2.4 pounds. The jump starter is rated for gas engines up to six liters and diesel engines up to three liters. Like some others, it has a built-in LED flashlight with SOS mode and can recharge smartphones, tablets, and other USB devices. One thing that sets the NOCO apart is its IP65 water-resistant rating. It also has a rubberized casing to help prevent scratches. Last but not least, it even comes with its own microfiber storage bag.

$29.99 at Amazon

Key Features

100 PSI

Integrated LED light for better night-time visibility

Comes with one replacement fuse

Great for cars, bikes, balls, and inflatables

Three-year warranty

Keep in mind that this pump is NOT intended for use with high-pressure or large-volume applications like large pools but this portable compressor comes with three nozzles and will work on any Schrader valve on cars, SUVs, motorcycles, and bicycles. The included accessory adapters will allow you to also use this inflator on balls, air mattresses, balloons, and other small inflatables.

$199 at Walmart

Key Features

240Wh lithium-ion battery pack, 200 watts of output power

This power station recharges from 0% to 80% in 3.5 hours

Holds enough power to recharge your phone 24 times, your tablet 7.5 times or your laptop twice

Includes 1 built-in AC outlet, 2 USB-A port and 1 12V DC car port

Pass-through charging is supported

Solar panel sold separately

Weighs only 6.6 lbs

Features a handle making it easy to carry

Includes an AC adapter and car charger cable

For those who don’t like the noise and exhaust of a normal generator, portable power stations may be for you. This one from Jackery can be charged from 0% to 80% in just 3.5 hours when plugged into a wall outlet (5 hours when plugged into a car) and has enough of a charge to power your phone 24x, a camera 10x and a drone 4x, making it perfect for camping and longer road trips. If you’re going to be outside for a while you can also pair it with a solar panel for charging off the road and off the grid. It may not power your entire house, but it's extremely handy in a pinch.

$39.89 at Walmart

Key Features

Records at a 1080P from the front cam and 720P from the rear

Features a 170° wide-angle lens, WDR and advanced night vision

Records onto a MicroSD card

Loop recording functionality

Built-in G-sensor allows the cam to detect crashes or sudden vibration/shock

Includes parking monitoring

Easy setup

Features a screen saver function

The NEXPOW T7J6 dual dash cam is a great cam at full price, let alone 64% off. For only $39.89 you get a front dash cam that records in 1080P full HD and a rear dash cam that records in 720P HD and both feature WDR (Wide Dynamic Range) technology. Like most other cams, this one saves videos onto a MicroSD card (sold separately) and features loop recording, motion detection, a G-sensor for crash detection and much more. There's even a parking monitoring feature. Check it out right here to take advantage of the deal or learn more below.

$67.98 at Walmart

Key Features:

Delivers 4,000 Peak Amps

Jump Starts cars, trucks , SUVs, motorcycles and boats with any gas engine and up to 10L diesel engines

Includes USB-C connection ports

Built-in flashlight, strobe and SOS light modes are available

This AVAPOW unit can jump start cars, SUVs, and even boats with any gas engine or up to a 10-liter diesel engine. If you need to charge a USB device or two, don’t worry, it has built-in USB-C outputs. Like some portable car battery jumpers, it also features a built-in emergency flashlight with an SOS mode and this one also comes with a bonus USB charging cable.

$799 at Walmart

Key Features

Powered by a “457cc, single cylinder, 4-stroke, air cooled, OHV engine protected by a durable powder coated frame"

Utilizes dual fuel technology - can run on propane or gasoline

Features 12,000 peak watts/9,500 running watts

Outlets include (4) 120V 20A AC outlets, (1) 120V/240V 30A twist-lock outlet, (1) 120V/240V 50A outlet and (1) 12V DC output

Digital voltage frequency hour meter

Comes with low oil shut-off, 3-in-1 digital meter, and automatic voltage regulation

Alright so this one isn't technically on sale, but the last time we wrote about it the list price was a few hundred dollars higher, so comparatively, this is still a great buy. This Pulsar generator is a 12,000-watt generator that runs on either propane or gasoline and includes a low oil shut-off, 3-in-1 digital meter, and automatic voltage regulation. Like the others, it runs on either gas or propane and has an electric start function and as for outlets it has four 120V 20A AC outlets, one 120V/240V 30A twist-lock outlet, one 120V/240V 50A outlet and one 12V DC output. Last but not least, you'll be able to monitor a ton of information thanks to its digital voltage frequency hour meter

$85 at Walmart

Key Features

Steel frame

Holds up to 4,000 lbs when distributed evenly

72-inches high, 48-inches wide, 24-inch depth

Includes "Beams, Braces, Post & Wooden Shelves"

Organize a garage, basement or work area with this five shelf steel unit. It's easy to assemble with just a hammer and requires no nuts or bolts. It includes five particleboard shelves to support loads up to a whopping 4,000 pounds. The shelves are adjustable in 1.5-inch increments and have a black finish for enhanced corrosion resistance, making it an ideal choice for the garage, basement or really anywhere you want to stay clutter-free.

$32.88 at Amazon

Includes

Wash Pad

Ultra Shine Wash & Wax

Air Freshener Spray

Extreme tire Shine

Original Protectant

Extreme Wheel and Tire Cleaner

Multi-Purpose Cleaner

Glass Cleaner

This Armor All kit is another great option and includes a car wash pad, Armor All Ultra Shine Wash and Wax, Tire and Wheel Cleaner, Tire Shine, Multi Purpose Car Interior Cleaner, Armor All Original Protectant, Glass Cleaner and an oft-ignored element of car cleanup: air freshener spray. The car wash pad is made of microfiber, so it should be easier on your vehicle than a standard scrub brush or towel. Thanks to the variety of different products in this kit, you should be able to get a solid cleaning inside and out if you go with this pick.

Save up to $100 on Bridgestone Tires

This promotion lasts until September 4 and could get you up to $70 back on a Bridgestone Visa Prepaid Card by mail with the purchase of four select Bridgestone brand tires from Tire Rack, or up to $100 when you use your Bridgestone Tire Rack credit card.

Save up to $200 on Goodyear Tires

If you only drive on Goodyears, we've got you covered with a Tire Rack deal as well. With the purchase of four select Goodyear tires, you may be eligible to receive up to a $100 Goodyear Visa Prepaid Card or Virtual Card by online or mail-in rebate, but only until September 30. You can increase your rebate by an additional $100 if you use a Goodyear credit card. Here's an extra tip for the real deal hunters: If you do have a Goodyear Credit Card, you can increase your savings by up to yet another $25 when purchasing any service priced $50 or more on Goodyear.com. "(Service excludes tire purchase, shop supplies, disposal fees, and taxes extra)."

