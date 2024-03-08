Grab the wildly popular Drive Auto trunk organizer for a huge 50% off today

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Is your trunk looking a bit overrun lately? If you tend to have all kinds of objects strewn about your trunk at any given time, it might be worthwhile to consider picking up a trunk organizer. Most trunk organizers are pretty affordable all year 'round, but today we've found an awesome half-off deal bringing the price for a super-popular brand down to an amazing $14.98.

The Drive Auto trunk organizer is one of the best-selling trunk organizers on Amazon, with a fair amount of space at a great price. It has multiple compartments and side pockets, can be tied down to prevent movement while driving, is reinforced with a waterproof lining and can be collapsed and folded up when not in use. If you're okay with the color grey, you can snag the half-off discount and get the organizer for the super-low $14.98, but if you're looking for the sleek black version, you'll have to settle for a 38% off discount, bringing the price down to $19.14.

Key Features

Sized 23" x 17" x 10.75"

Collapsible and resizable – folds away when not in use

Features a tie-down strap system to prevent excessive movement while driving

Multiple compartments

Reinforced with waterproof lining and base plates for each panel

$14.98 at Amazon

