Grab the best-selling car trash can on Amazon for a downright silly $5.29 right now

No matter how hard we try, at some point the floors of our cars seem to inevitably accumulate empty water bottles, stray french fries, CVS receipts longer than the Nile River and much, much more. If you have kids, the problem only seems to compound itself. That’s why it's probably a good idea to keep a small trash can in your vehicle. Having a place for all of your garbage will (hopefully) keep the interior of your car cleaner for longer. Right now, you can pick up a top-tier garbage collector for only $5.29 at Amazon, thanks to a fantastic 44% off deal plus an additional 50% off digital coupon.

This Hotor 2-gallon Car Trash Can is the best-selling automotive garbage can on Amazon and features a lid so your trash won’t make a return appearance on any bumpy backcountry roads, as well as side storage pockets to keep your still-intact snacks and other items organized. The interior is 100% leakproof and when it isn’t in use, the trash can can be easily collapsed and stored, but once you take the plunge we’re willing to bet it’ll become a mainstay. Be sure to click the checkbox for the additional 50% off digital coupon on the product listing to take advantage of the deal in its entirety!

Key Features

Adjustable strap fits headrests or center console

Collapsible design allows for storage when not in use

100% leak proof inner lining

3 mesh pockets are great for toys, snacks and tissues

Lid prevents trash from falling out

$5.29 at Amazon