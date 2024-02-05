Stay connected to your loved ones with this super-discounted Echo Show

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and let's be honest, solid gift ideas are not all that hard to come by these days. In fact, we've got tons of great Valentine's gift ideas available for you right here, if you're looking for a broader selection. Today, though, we've come across a deal that might help provide the most underrated Valentine's gift of them all: connection. The Echo Show series of smart displays from Amazon makes it easier than ever to stay connected with family. Not only do they work as easy-to-use video call devices, they can also do almost all of the things you'd expect from any digital screen nowadays. Thanks to the built-in Fire TV functionality, you can download and use all of your favorite streaming apps and as you probably expect, Alexa capability is built-in, too. There are 2 versions of the screen on sale right now, and you can learn more about them and check out the deals just below.

$199.99 at Amazon

Key features

15.6" Full HD smart display

Built-in Fire TV

5MP built-in camera and microphone for video calls

Can be displayed in portrait or landscape mode

Doubles as a digital photo frame

Customizable widgets

Smart home hub

This is the current flagship Echo Show model with all the fancy features to boot. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p full HD smart display that can be displayed in portrait or landscape mode, depending on your tastes. Thanks to the built-in Fire TV you'll be able to stream "over 1 million movies and TV episodes" via your favorite streaming services like Hulu, Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and more. This model comes with a voice remote that lets you speak to Alexa and have the digital assistant access content for you. For the more technically inclined, it features tons of customizable widgets, too and can do things like share calendars, display "sticky notes" and to-do lists and even provide meal inspo. If you've got smart devices in your home, you can add them to the screen to easy access. For those with large photo collections, the Echo Show 15 can also be used as a digital photo frame, with the ability for friends and family to send pictures to the device from anywhere in the world. Last but not least, thanks to the built-in camera and microphone, it can also be used for video calls.

$89.99 at Amazon

Key features

8" HD touchscreen

Built-in Alexa capability

13MP camera and built-in microphone

Can act as a smart home hub

Doubles as a digital picture frame

Made from 29% recycled materials

This model isn't quite as shiny and new as the Echo Show 15, but it continues to be a great little product in and of itself. If you don't need the bells and whistles (or the form factor) of the 15, then this is a solid alternative that could save you some money. The Echo Show 8 features an 8-inch HD touchscreen and still offers crisp video calling with high-quality sound. In fact, the camera is even a bit better than the one in the Echo Show 15 at 13MP. Just like the 15, this device is Alexa compatible and features Fire TV channels and all of your favorite TV and music streaming apps. It also features spatial audio to really fill out the room with sound. It acts as a smart home hub and can help you manage your smart lights, security cams and other smart devices. The camera features auto-framing on video calls which makes it a little more difficult to wander out of the frame and the Show 8 also works with Amazon Photos to show off all of your digital pics. Interestingly, the device is also "made from 29% recycled materials" and 99% of the "device packaging is made of wood fiber-based materials from responsibly managed forests or recycled sources."

