Get this robot vacuum for under $100 thanks to this Amazon Lightning deal

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The Lefant M210 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner is undoubtedly a compelling deal at its current price of $99.99, offering a substantial 52% discount. This advanced robotic vacuum represents the evolution of technology from 2019 to 2023, now in its third-generation M210P iteration. With every upgrade, it has become smarter, quieter, and more efficient. The key feature of the M210 Pro is the upgraded Freemove Technology 3.0, which incorporates whole-body detection sensors. These infrared sensors enable the vacuum to detect obstacles and avoid potential pitfalls, providing peace of mind, especially around staircases or cluttered spaces.

$99.99 at Amazon

Key Features:

Advanced Freemove Technology 3.0 with whole-body detection sensors for obstacle avoidance.

Multiple cleaning modes, including arranged, random, spot, wall, scheduled, and manual control.

Carpet Boost feature for optimal performance on carpets, while operating quietly.

Enhanced auto-recharging efficiency, providing up to 120 minutes of runtime on a single charge and easy app connectivity via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

What truly sets the Lefant M210 Pro apart is its versatility. Equipped with multiple cleaning modes, including arranged cleaning (zig-zag route), random cleaning, spot cleaning, wall cleaning, scheduled cleaning, and manual control direction, it adapts to different cleaning needs seamlessly. The carpet boost feature ensures it intelligently recognizes carpets and increases suction for an efficient clean, all while operating quietly, making it pet and baby-friendly. It's a true boon for pet owners, with a powerful 2200Pa suction capability and brushless suction technology designed to tackle pet hair without tangling on traditional roller brushes.

Additionally, the M210P has improved auto-recharging efficiency, navigating back to its charging station when the cleaning is done or when the power is low. It offers up to 120 minutes of runtime on hardwood floors with a single charge. Connecting to the Lefant app is faster and more efficient, thanks to expanded Bluetooth and Wi-Fi capabilities. This not only enhances control but also enables convenient features like locating your robot and real-time cleaning map viewing. The Lefant M210 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner offers a winning combination of smart technology, efficient cleaning, and a price that's hard to beat.