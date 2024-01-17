Gear up for 2024 winter storms with this ATV snow plow blade, now 68% off at Walmart

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

As winter storms approach, the Kojem 48" Snow Plow Blade is the ultimate solution for ATV owners, turning your vehicle into powerful snow-clearing machine. This complete universal kit, now available at Walmart for just $251.99 (down from $800), is a game-changer for those seeking an efficient and affordable snow plowing solution. The package includes a heavy-duty steel blade, a sturdy push tube with ergonomic pivot handle, and a universal mount kit, making it compatible with a wide range of ATV models.

$251.99 at Walmart

Key features:

The 48-inch snow plow blade boasts adjustable features, including a 5-position angle adjustment, allowing users to tackle snow removal with optimal control and efficiency. The push tube, constructed with square tube steel chassis, ensures durability and stability during operation. Designed for versatility, the kit fits various ATV models, offering a comprehensive solution for winter maintenance. Check here for a full list of ATV compatibility.

The Kojem 48" Snow Plow Blade is not only a practical addition to any ATV owner's garage but also a budget-friendly one, especially with the current discount at Walmart. With its universal compatibility and robust features, this snow plow blade transforms your ATV into a reliable snow-clearing companion, ensuring you stay ahead of winter's challenges without breaking the bank. Don't miss the opportunity to equip your ATV with this essential tool for winter preparedness at a fraction of the original cost.