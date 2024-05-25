Explore new trails with up to $1,688 off Cannondale eBikes: Exclusive discounts at REI's Anniversary Sale

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The REI Anniversary Sale presents an unbeatable opportunity for cycling enthusiasts looking to venture into the world of electric bikes with Cannondale’s top models available at significant discounts. The Cannondale Moterra 3 Electric Mountain Bike, originally priced at $6,750, now available for $5,061.93, and the Cannondale Tesoro Neo X 1 Remixte Electric Bike, reduced from $4,650 to $3,719.93, offer advanced technology and performance at 25% and 20% off, respectively. These deals provide the perfect excuse to upgrade to a high-performance e-bike this summer.

The Cannondale Moterra 3 is engineered for the rugged mountain trails. Featuring a Proportional Response size-tuned SmartForm alloy frame, each frame size is tailored with custom suspension kinematics for optimized performance. The bike includes a RockShox Yari RC fork with 150 mm of travel, ideal for absorbing shocks on rough terrains. Additionally, it’s equipped with a Bosch Performance Line CX motor and a high-capacity 750 Wh battery, boosting your pedaling power by up to 340%, which makes climbing steep inclines or long rides less daunting.

On the other hand, the Cannondale Tesoro Neo X 1 Remixte is designed for both urban and off-road adventures. Its Remixte frame features a lowered top tube for easier access, making it a comfortable option for a broader range of cyclists. The Performance Line Speed motor, along with a 625 Wh battery, supports speeds up to 28 mph and offers an impressive range of up to 105 miles on a single charge. This model is well-suited for those looking for a versatile bike that performs well on city streets and mountain paths alike, providing comfort, speed, and endurance.

Both bikes showcase Cannondale's commitment to quality and innovation, featuring smart designs like the integrated rear rack mounts on the Moterra 3 and reflective accents for increased visibility on the Tesoro Neo X 1. These e-bikes not only offer enhanced performance and convenience but also come with modern amenities such as hydraulic disc brakes for superior stopping power and Shimano 12-speed drivetrains for a wide range of gears. With these sale prices, purchasing a Cannondale e-bike this summer is an investment in both quality and adventure, making the REI Anniversary Sale an event that shouldn't be missed by any cycling enthusiast.