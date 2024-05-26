Explore more with the Garmin fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar Edition, now $200 off

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

As the summer outdoor season kicks off, adventurers and fitness enthusiasts looking for a high-tech companion may find the Garmin fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar Edition an irresistible deal. Currently on sale at REI for $699.99—a $200 discount as part of their Anniversary Sale—this watch is not just a smartwatch but a comprehensive fitness and navigation tool. Its robust feature set, coupled with the current discount, positions it as a top pick for those aiming to enhance their outdoor and fitness experiences.

The Garmin fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar Edition is engineered for longevity and durability. Its scratch-resistant Power Sapphire solar charging lens is a game changer, extending battery life significantly by harnessing the sun's energy. This feature alone can keep the watch running for weeks in smartwatch mode under optimal sunlight exposure, making it ideal for extended adventures without access to power sources. The watch's sturdy build includes a 47 mm fiber-reinforced polymer case with a titanium bezel and rear cover, designed to withstand the rigors of outdoor activities.

Key Specs

Solar Charging: Scratch-resistant Power Sapphire lens harnesses solar energy to extend battery life, offering up to 22 days in smartwatch mode.

Scratch-resistant Power Sapphire lens harnesses solar energy to extend battery life, offering up to 22 days in smartwatch mode. Durability: Resilient 47 mm fiber-reinforced polymer case with titanium bezel and rear cover designed to endure extreme conditions.

Resilient 47 mm fiber-reinforced polymer case with titanium bezel and rear cover designed to endure extreme conditions. Health and Fitness Tracking: Advanced monitoring including sleep tracking, HRV status, Pulse Ox, and new features like hill score and endurance score.

Advanced monitoring including sleep tracking, HRV status, Pulse Ox, and new features like hill score and endurance score. Navigation: Preloaded TopoActive maps and ski resort maps, with multi-band GPS and SatIQ technology for precise and efficient location tracking.

Preloaded TopoActive maps and ski resort maps, with multi-band GPS and SatIQ technology for precise and efficient location tracking. Additional Features: Built-in LED flashlight, wrist-based running power, and smart notifications when paired with a compatible smartphone.

Built-in LED flashlight, wrist-based running power, and smart notifications when paired with a compatible smartphone. Battery Performance: In GPS mode, achieves up to 73 hours with solar charging capability.

From a health monitoring perspective, the fenix 7 Pro offers advanced features like sleep tracking, Heart Rate Variability (HRV) status, and Pulse Ox (availability varies by country), providing a comprehensive overview of your health, training, and recovery needs. These insights are crucial for athletes looking to optimize their performance and recovery cycles effectively. Additionally, the watch's built-in LED flashlight with variable intensities and strobe modes enhances visibility and safety during nighttime training sessions.

Navigation and fitness tracking capabilities are where the fenix 7 Pro truly shines. It comes loaded with preloaded TopoActive maps, ski resort maps, and the ability to download additional regions, making it a valuable tool for global adventurers. The watch also features a new hill score and endurance score, which analyze your running strength and overall athletic endurance over time. With advanced navigation sensors and multi-band GPS with SatIQ technology, users get accurate positioning and optimized battery life, essential for off-the-grid explorations. At a $200 discount, the Garmin fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar Edition is not just a purchase; it's an investment in elevating your outdoor and athletic pursuits this summer and beyond.