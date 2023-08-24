Every AVAPOW portable jump starter on Amazon is on sale right now for Labor Day

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you're in the market for a new portable jump starter, now is the time to pick one up thanks to this AVAPOW Labor Day sale at Amazon. For a limited time, every AVAPOW jump starter on Amazon is on sale for anywhere from 29% off to 46% off. You can check out the whole selection right here, but the three below are likely the choices that will be the most applicable to most people's needs.

$41.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Delivers 1,500 peak amps

Jump Starts cars, trucks, SUVs, motorcycles and boats with up to 7L gas and 5.5L diesel engines

Made for use in temperatures from -4°F to 140°F

Features 8 safety protection systems

Includes USB 3.0 and USB-C connection ports

Built-in flashlight, strobe and SOS light modes are available

This AVAPOW unit can jump start cars, SUVs, and even boats with up to 7.0-liter gas or 5.5-liter diesel engines. It also promises to work in fairly extreme temperatures, claiming to be able to jump vehicles in -4°F all the way up to 140°F. It features reverse polarity protection, over-current protection, high-temperature protection, over-load protection and more. If you need to charge a USB device or two, don’t worry, it has built-in USB 3.0 and USB-C outputs. Like some portable car battery jumpers, it also features a built-in emergency flashlight with an SOS mode, and this one also comes with a bonus USB charging cable.

$59.18 at Amazon

Key Features

Delivers 2000 peak amps

Jump starts cars, SUVs and boats w/ up to 8.0L gas or 6.5L diesel engines

Rated at IP65 water resistance

Doubles as a portable power pack for USB devices

Includes a built-in LED light (with SOS mode)

Includes jumper cables, a USB-C charging cable and storage case

This option is a little more powerful than the one above and can jump start cars, SUVs, and even boats with up to 8.0-liter gas or 6.5-liter diesel engines. It's rated at IP65 water-resistance, will operate in nearly any weather and features 8 different safety protection systems. Not only will this unit jump your car, like many others it also acts as a portable power pack featuring a built-in USB port as well as wireless charging capabilities for your phones, tablets and other devices. It also features multiple LED light functions including an SOS mode. Last but not least, this jump starter includes jumper cables, a USB-C charging cable and storage case with your purchase.

$134.97 at Amazon

Key Features

Delivers 6000 peak amps

Weighs 2.8 lbs

Will start any gas engine or diesel engine

Features 8 safety protections including intelligent jumper clamps

Has 2 built-in USB output ports (one quick-charge port)

Built-in LED light with 3 modes

Comes with cables, storage case, USB-C charging cable, cigarette lighter socket adapter and manual

If you're just looking for the top dog AVAPOW jump starter, this is the one you want. If your vehicle has an engine, this beast should be able to jump start it. It delivers a huge 6000 peak amps, weighs only 2.8 lbs and comes with most of the same trappings as the options above: a built-in LED light, USB output ports and plenty of safety protections. You'll also get the cables and a storage case with your purchase.

