Embrace the elements with the Arc'teryx Beta LT Jacket, now 30% off

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

As summer adventures beckon, finding the right gear that balances functionality, style, and value is crucial. The Arc'teryx Beta LT Jacket, now significantly discounted during REI's Anniversary Sale, offers an exceptional deal for both men and women. Originally priced at $450, the women's model is currently available for $314.93 and the men's for $360.93, making this high-performance jacket more accessible to outdoor enthusiasts eager to tackle all types of weather conditions this season.

From $314.93 at REI

The Beta LT stands out due to its all-mountain versatility and lightweight design, making it suitable for a wide array of activities from hiking and climbing to urban commuting in adverse weather. Its 3-layer Gore-Tex fabric with a tricot backer ensures that the jacket is not only completely waterproof and windproof but also highly breathable. This combination of features provides robust protection against the elements while maintaining comfort during intense physical activities or long periods of wear.

Key Specs

Material: 3-layer Gore-Tex fabric with tricot backer for complete waterproof, windproof, and breathable protection.

Practicality is woven into every aspect of the Beta LT's design. It features a helmet-compatible StormHood that offers adjustable fit and coverage without compromising the wearer's peripheral vision—a crucial detail for climbers and bikers. Additionally, the underarm zippers are a thoughtful inclusion, allowing for rapid heat release during strenuous activities. The jacket's WaterTight front and pocket zippers, along with RS (Rain Shield) zipper sliders, enhance its weather resistance, though it’s advised not to store moisture-sensitive items in the pockets.

Overall, the Arc'teryx Beta LT provides a sleek, durable option for those looking to invest in a high-quality, high-performance outdoor jacket. With its current pricing under the REI Anniversary Sale, it presents a compelling opportunity for serious adventurers and casual wearers alike, offering top-tier technology and comfort for a fraction of the usual cost. This deal not only underscores the value of investing in premium gear but also makes it an accessible choice for a broader audience preparing for the unpredictable summer weather.