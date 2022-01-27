5 car accessory essentials for parents

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Getting around town with kids can be tough. Whether you've had to deal with car seat woes, half-eaten treats on the ground or just general clutter, we might be able to make your drives a little bit easier with these essential accessories made for driving with children.

Key Features

Made of 100% polyester

Features a fleece lining

Zipper closure

Machine washable

Available in sizes from 0-3 months to 24 months

Crash tested for safety

According to HealthyChildren.org, "As a general rule, bulky clothing, including winter coats and snowsuits, should not be worn underneath the harness of a car seat. In a car crash, fluffy padding in a coat immediately flattens out from the force, leaving extra space under the harness. A child can then slip through the straps and be thrown from the seat." The Buckle Me Baby coat is a solution created specifically for the problem above. This jacket keeps your child warm without the need for traditional winter jacket poofiness. The coat has a fleece lining, zipper closure and is machine washable. There's even a full snowsuit version. The jackets feature a dual-fold design meant to "maintain absolute contact between the car seat harness and your child while in the seat". Learn more about the jacket right here.

Key Features

2 gallon capacity

10.5" x 8.25" x 6.75"

Includes an adjustable buckle

Waterproof interior

Lid with elastic opening

Fasteners included for top and bottom of the can

Includes 10 trash bags

It's amazing how much stuff can accumulate in your backseat with a kid or two in the mix. If you're always finding napkins, water bottles, crumbs and more scattered around your car, it's probably time to invest in a trash can or two. This one is waterproof, has an elastic opening on the top, and a fastener on the bottom to keep it from sliding. It even comes with 10 trash bags to get your started! At just $11.47, it's a super affordable way to save your vehicle from kid clutter.

Key Features

Three separate storage modules connected by durable zippers

Hangs from headrest poles

The modules feature a "never sag" design with a middle headrest strap

One module features a built-in 12 gallon cooler bag, insulated with a zipper lid

A good backseat organizer can change your life. If your main problem in the car is just general clutter, then this could be a great solution for you. It includes three separate storage modules that are designed to not sag, even when filled. One of them is even an insulated cooler bag, making it great for carrying food and drinks in addition to other random items.

Key Features

Attaches directly to your key chain

Built-in blade for belt cutting and spring-loaded steel spike for window breaking

Weighs only 1 Oz

No installation required

Re-usable

An emergency car escape tool is something you hope you'll never have to use, but you'll be thankful it's there if you ever need it. This little tool can be used as both a seat belt cutter and a window breaker. While it's important to have one of these around, especially with little ones in the car, you probably want to make sure it's out of their reach due to the danger it can pose if handled incorrectly. Click here to learn more about when and how to use one of these tools.

Key Features

Designed to prevent thumb pain/broken nails when unbuckling

"Reduces force needed to unbuckle a child's car seat by more than 50%"

Soft but grippy surface

Works with child car seat buckles as well as many some strollers, high chairs and other push-button devices

This simple but versatile tool was invented by an Occupational Therapist with arthritis who was looking for an easier solution for unbuckling her grandchildren. Usage couldn't be any more simple. You simply put the device over the buckle, then pinch the ends together and pull down to release the harness. It uses the same premise as a nutcracker, giving the user some extra leverage while pushing. Of course, the tool can be re-used multiple times. If you've ever had a bit of trouble getting your child unbuckled, this could be just the solution for you.