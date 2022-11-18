Best early Black Friday deals on whole-house and portable generators including Champion, DuroMax and more

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It may be early, but the Black Friday deals have already started to pop up. Electrify your Black Friday savings with these awesome whole-house and portable generator deals. Check out this list below with some of the best we could find. We'll be keeping this page updated up to and throughout the big day as well, so check back often!

Key Features

"Quiet operation" makes it great for camping, tailgating or RVs

Features 4,500 starting watts and 3,500 running watts

Up to 14 hours of run time on just 2.3 gallons of gasoline

Optional parallel kit allows users to connect multiple inverters together to double the power output

Built-in intelligauge allows users to monitor voltage, frequency and operating hours

Built-in EZ Start Dial makes startup easy

Two built-in 120V 20A outlets, a 120V 30A RV outlet, 12V automotive-style (cigarette lighter) outlet, dual port USB adapter

Includes a 3-year limited warranty with purchase with free lifetime technical support

This generator is one of the best all-arounders out there. You can use it by itself or link it with another to double the power output, built-in gauge lets you know exactly how much time you have left and lets users accurate track voltage, and it also features an "EZ Start Dial" preventing the need for a pull cord. There's even a quiet operation mode that makes it great for camping or tailgating. Last but not least, you'll get a 3-year limited warranty with your purchase and free lifetime technical support.

Key Features

Very lightweight, only 39 lbs

"Quiet operation" makes it great for camping or tailgating

Features 2,500 starting watts and 1,850 running watts

Up to 11.5 hours of run time w/ gas or 24 hours w/ propane

Optional parallel kit allows users to connect multiple inverters together to double the power output

Two built-in 120V 20A outlets

Includes a 3-year limited warranty with purchase

A portable electrical generator is a great compromise if you don't want or need to keep a full-sized generator around. This one runs on gas or propane with up to 34 hours of runtime and it only weighs 39 lbs. Like the generator above, this one can also be linked to another generator to double the power output and it also comes with a 3-year limited warranty.

Key Features

Powered by a 4-stroke DuroMax engine

Utilizes dual fuel technology - can run on propane or gasoline

Features 12,000 starting watts and 9,500 running watts

Can choose between operating at both 120V and 240V simultaneously or at only 120V at full power

EPA and CARB approved in all 50 states

We can’t get enough of portable power. This 12,000-watt DuroMax generator is larger than some others on our list so you may not want to take it camping, but it’s a great backup power option to keep at home or at a worksite. It can run on either gas or propane, it has an electric start, and it's rated for 9,500 running watts so it can handle heavier loads and power things like a refrigerator, home air conditioning unit, and high amperage power tools.

Key Features

Features PowerRush Advanced Technology that "delivers over 50% more starting capacity"

Quiet Inverter Power reduces sound output

Economy mode automatically adjusts engine speed to save fuel and reduce sound

Generator is "parallel ready" and can be connected to another GP3300i to double the power output

Lightweight and includes visual alerts to show when it's running low, overloaded, or ready for use

Also includes USB ports for mobile devices and more

Portable generators are great for camping or helping out in a pinch if your power goes out and Generac is a big name in residential and industrial generators alike. The GP3300i model is a 2500-watt gas-powered unit that features multiple outlets and USB ports for charging things like a small fridge or freezer, tablets and mobile devices. It’s only 59 lbs so transport and storage is easier than larger units and it features quiet inverter tech that aims to help reduce noise pollution when the unit is running.

Key Features

This power station recharges to 80% in 3.5 hours

Can recharge via USB-C, wall outlet or car outlet

Includes 2 built-in AC outlets that deliver 300W power, 1 USB-C port, 1 fast-charge USB 3.0 port, 1 USB-A port and 1 DC car port

Can power up to 6 devices at once

Weights only 7.1 lbs

For those who don’t like the noise and exhaust of a normal generator, portable power stations may be for you. This one from Jackery can be charged from 0% to 80% in just 3.5 hours when plugged into a wall outlet (3.6 hours when plugged into a car) and has enough of a charge to power your phone 31x, a camera 15x and a drone 6x, making it perfect for camping and longer road trips. If you’re going to be outside for a while you can also pair it with a solar panel for charging off the road and off the grid. If the Explorer 300 isn’t exactly what suits your needs the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240 and Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 1000 are also great picks, worth a look.