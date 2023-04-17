The best-selling car vacuum on Amazon just got an upgrade - and it's on sale for just $25.49

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

With spring having arrived, we'll no longer have to worry about battling the snow and ice sneaking into our cars, but rather, dirt and grime. There are several ways to keep your car interior nice and clean, but one of the most affordable and effective is to keep a good car vacuum around. There are a ton of options out there, and if you're curious, we've put together a list of the best car vacuums and handheld vacs for 2023. Today, though, we've found a great deal on the upgraded version of the best-selling vacuum on Amazon, the ThisWorx car vacuum cleaner 2.0.

Either one of the popular ThisWorx portable car vacuums are a solid choice for anyone looking to up their car cleanliness game, but this one has a newer design, slightly more power, and thanks to this deal, temporarily costs even less than the original. It features a 110-W and 9.17-amp motor, a built-in LED light, a washable double-HEPA filter, a flat bottom and a 16-foot power cable that connects to your car’s 12-volt lighter port. It also includes three different all-purpose nozzles, a carrying bag for easy storage and a filter cleaning brush. Learn more about the vac below or click here to check it out for yourself.

Key Features

Improved design features 110-watt suction power

Weighs 2.4 lbs

Features a built-in LED light

Plugs into a 12-volt cigarette lighter port via 16ft long power cord

Includes 3 all-purpose nozzles, a carrying bag and an extra filter w/ cleaning brush

$25.49 at Amazon

