Best early Black Friday Walmart deals

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Black Friday will be here before you know it to start the holiday shopping season in earnest. If you're hoping to save on some gifts for the holidays, then check out this list below with some of the best early deals we could find for the occasion. This one will be solely focused on Walmart, so if you're a fan of some next-level rollbacks, look no further. We'll be keeping this list updated prior to and throughout the sale, so check back often!

The popular ThisWorx portable car vacuum is a solid choice for anyone looking to up their car cleanliness game. It features a 110W and 9.17 amp motor, a built-in LED light, a washable double-HEPA filter, a flat bottom, a 16-foot power cable that connects to your car’s 12V lighter port and includes three different all-purpose nozzles, a carrying bag for easy storage and a filter cleaning brush.

This is the deal worth waiting for all year long. There are no doubt countless Subarus, Jeeps and Broncos looking a bit worse for wear after climbing trailheads all summer, and it can be daunting to stock up on car cleaning supplies at full price. If you’re starting from scratch, this HOL333 7-Piece Car Wash Kit is more than half off right now and comes with almost everything you need to make your car look close to new again.

This is one of the most unique car cleaning tools you'll find. We’ve used it, and we love it for its unmatched ability to clean the hard-to-reach areas of your car, like the air vents or cup holders. Because this putty-like substance doesn’t leave a residue behind, you won’t have to mop up with paper towels. It can also be used to remove dirt and dust from delicate tech gadgets like your laptop or keyboard. A great addition to your car detailing kit, or just to have around the house.

This NEXPOW jump starter can jump vehicles with up to a 7.5L gas or 6.5L diesel engine and carries up to 20 jumps on a single charge. It promises to work in extreme temperatures from -4°F to 140°F and includes safety technology like reverse polarity protection, over-current protection, high-temperature protection, over-load protection and more. There are also a few USB outputs built into the gadget, to allow users to charge their mobile devices, tablets, or anything else that uses USB. Naturally, the NEXPOW comes with its own clamps and cables, and it even includes a carrying case.

The Ancel AD310 OBD2 scanner features a traditional design and the ability to scan and erase trouble codes. It's meant to be easy to use for beginners and professionals alike. The scanner was made to work on most 1996 and newer U.S.-based cars and 2000 and newer EU-based and Asian vehicles. It even supports several languages: English, German, French, Spanish, Finnish, Dutch, Russian and Portuguese. The Ancel scanner has a 128 x 64 pixel LCD display with a backlight and contrast adjustment and gets its power directly from the OBD2 data link connector in your vehicle, so there are no batteries or chargers required. Last but not least, it has a 2.5-foot-long cable, to ensure ease of use while connected.