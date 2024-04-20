Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Whether you're hauling a trailer or boat with your pickup truck or SUV, you’ll need to make sure you have a sturdy trailer lock. If you don’t take steps to secure your trailer then it could attract attention from potential thieves. A good trailer lock can help keep your cargo safe, giving you peace of mind whenever you’re hauling cargo. Most of these locks attach to the pin on your coupler or wrap tightly around it to restrict access to the ball. Here are the best trailer locks that are for sale on Amazon.

$12.99 at Amazon

This Retrue trailer coupler lock is one of the more affordable options for a trailer lock that is a fraction of the cost of its competitors. It has an aluminum body and A36 stainless steel construction. It’s resistant to dust and inclement weather conditions and will last a long time. A 120-day warranty and a 100% return for quality issues is included with your purchase.

Key features

Compatible with 1⅞”, 2” and 2-5/16”

Affordable

11 locking positions

2 keys included

120-day warranty

$25.90 at Amazon

The Rhino USA Trailer Hitch Lock has a unique anti-theft hitch pin made from solid forged steel that fits Class III and Class IV 2” x 2” hitches. Rhino USA products come with a lifetime warranty.

Key features

#1 best-selling Towing Hitch Lock on Amazon

Patented ⅝” locking receiver

2” x 2” receivers

Sliding lock cover

Weatherproof

Dirt, mud and gunk protection

$38.09 at Amazon

This Reese Towpoer Heavy Duty Coupler Lock will guard your trailer from towaway theft and has a pick-proof square key design to keep your belongings safe. The bright silver color makes it easy to see and can act as a visual deterrent for potential thieves.

Key features

Fits 1-⅞”, 2” and 2-5/16” couplers

Secures trailer when to being towed

2 theft-proof square keys included

Ratchet design

$28.70 at Amazon

Master Lock makes all types of locks for almost every occasion. This universal coupler lock features an advanced locking mechanism that offers strong resistance to picking and prying. Red is a very loud color and the lock being bright red makes it easier to see from a distance and should make thieves think twice before approaching it.

Key features

Compatible with most 1-⅞” and 2-5/16” trailer couplers

Rust-resistant

Corrosion-resistant

Easy to install and remove

Limited lifetime warranty

$65.15 at Amazon

This Trimax Premium Universal Dual-Purpose Coupler Lock has ballistic-grade nylon housing that can withstand blows from a hammer while offering resistance to harsh weather. This lock comes with a Type A Key that is spring-loaded and won’t bend or break.

Key features

Compatible with 1-⅞”, 2” and 2-5/16”

Fits all coupler types

Type A key

Weather-resistant

How to choose the right trailer lock

Before purchasing a lock for your trailer, make sure you know the size of the ball or hitch on your trailer to make sure it’s compatible.

How to attach a trailer lock

Before preparing to install a lock to your trailer, make sure you’ve gone over the instructions thoroughly and that your lock will fit. Installation will vary depending on the type of lock you choose. Here is an in-depth video tutorial on how to install a Rhino USA trailer locking hitch pin.