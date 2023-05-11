Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Spark plugs are one of the most important components of ICE cars. They are located in the cylinder head and provide a spark of electricity that ignites the air and fuel mixture and powers the vehicle. Just like any other car part, they will need to be replaced over time. You can replace them yourself and save money and time as opposed to visiting a mechanic. Here are the best spark plugs currently available on Amazon — prices will vary depending on the make, model and year of your vehicle.

Bosch 9697 Double Iridium OE Replacement Spark Plug - $10.18

$10.18 at Amazon

Key Features

Double iridium firing pin

360 degrees continuous laser

Copper core ground electrode

OE fine wire design

Lasts for up to 7 years

The Bosch 9679 Double Iridium OE Replacement Spark Plug contains a double iridium firing pin and ground electrode that can last up to 7 years. The 360-degree continuous laser weld will fuse the corrosion-resistant firing pin to the base to extend the service life. The core is made from copper and provides better heat transfer.

$3.92 at Amazon

Key Features

Copper core electrode

Inhibits corrosion

Built to ISO and SAE standards

This Champion Copper Plus 71 Spark Plug has a copper core electrode that provides extra heat control and increases conductivity. It’s also built to meet the standards of the International Organization for Standardization (IOS) and Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) for its great performance.

$15.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Pack of 4

Platinum center electrode

Nickel alloy core ground electrode

Lasts up to 40,000 miles

This NGK Spark Plug comes in a pack of 4 and is a good value. It features a trapezoid-cut ground electrode that reduces quenching. This spark plug will last you up to 40,000 miles.

$19.42 at Amazon

Key Features

Pack of 6

Twin-tip design

Platinum alloy center electrode

Titanium-enhanced ground electrode

Great ignitability

This DENSO Platinum TT Spark Plug six-pack has a twin-tip design made with platinum and titanium. The titanium-enhanced alloy that the ground electrode is made with will increase durability and minimize tip erosion. The great ignitability of this spark plug will deliver efficient combustion, leading to better engine performance and improved gas mileage.

$29.64 at Amazon

Key Features

Pack of 4

Lasts up to 100,000 miles

Iridium-enhanced center electrode

Platinum-protected ground wire

Helps fuel economy

This Autolite Iridium XP Automotive Replacement Spark Plug is extremely durable and can last up to 100,000 miles. It’s able to reach this longevity with its iridium-enhanced center electrode and platinum-protected ground wire for maximum efficiency. The nickel-plated shell resists corrosion and prolongs the lifespan of the spark plugs.

What are the benefits of new spark plugs?

They can provide better fuel efficiency, reduce emissions, make proper combustion and help the car start smoothly.

How do I know if my spark plugs are bad?

There are a few signs that your plugs need to be replaced. The most common are issues starting the car, rough idling, sluggish acceleration, bad fuel economy, engine knocking and misfires.

How often should spark plugs be changed?

The change intervals of spark plugs can vary depending on the plugs. According to Mansfield Motor Group, “Ordinary copper and nickel spark plugs should be changed every 30,000 to 50,000 miles, unless otherwise suggested by the spark plug manufacturer. Platinum and iridium spark plugs tend to last longer than standard copper and nickel spark plugs. Expect to change them every 60,000 to 150,000 miles unless otherwise noted.”

Are spark plugs easy to change?

Spark plugs can be installed yourself and the process isn't too challenging. Here is our tutorial on how to install spark plugs yourself.

Can spark plugs be used in ICE other vehicles?

Yes, spark plugs are used on other internal combustion vehicles: motorcycles, ATVs, snowmobiles, boats, lawn mowers and chainsaws.