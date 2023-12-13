Best snow tires of 2024

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Depending on where you live, winter tires can be crucial for commuting in tough winter conditions. Winter tires use sipes and grooves to move snow away and provide better traction, acceleration and grip to the tires. There are snow tires for regular passenger cars, trucks, SUVs and vans. Every tire option that will be listed will have a three-peak mountain snowflake symbol (3PMSF) for winter performance and include a warranty up to a certain mileage. In budgeting for this purchase, keep in mind that it's highly recommended you run a full set of four matched snow tires. The olden days when your grandpa would put on just two are long gone. Here are the best snow tires that are currently available for sale online.

Passenger cars

Studless

$112.99 at Tire Rack

Key features

Sizes range from 14” to 19”

EdgePerformance Technology Package

15% more block edges

Multi-cell compound with bite articles

The Bridgestone Blizzak WS90 is a great winter tire for sedans, coupes, crossovers and minivans. It uses an EdgePerformance Technology Package and has interlocking sipes to keep the performance consistent throughout the life of the tire. It also has one of the best stopping distances out of every winter tire that has been tested by Tire Rack.

$116.99 at Amazon

Key features

Specialized Nordic compound

3D sipes

Interlocked block bridges

The Continental VikingContact 7 has a specialized Nordic compound that uses canola oil to help the tires adapt to icy or snowy conditions. This tire provides a quiet ride but can be a bit noisy on rough surfaces.

$132.99 at Tire Rack

Key features

Sizes range from 15” to 20”

FleX-Ice 2.0 compound

Increased groove widths

Full-depth sipes

This Michelin X-Ice SNOW uses a FleX-Ice 2.0 compound that can create micro-roughness on the tread surface to improve grip. Tire Rack testers say this tire has "Excellent road manners combined with balanced traction for all road conditions".

$148.99 at Amazon

Key features

Sizes range from 16” to 18”

Cryo-Adaptive compound

V-tread pattern

Hydrodynamic grooves

This Goodyear WinterCommand Ultra has a Cryo-Adaptive compound that’s molded into the tread pattern to increase snow traction and performance. The V-tread pattern uses hydrodynamic grooves that evacuate water and snow from the contact patch to maintain stability.

$168.03 at Tire Rack

Key features

Advanced winter tire technology

Resin-Coated Shelled Microbubbles

BluEarth branding

This Yokohama iceGUARD iG52c uses advanced winter tire technology and resin-coated microbubbles to make them proficient in snowy and icy conditions.

Studdable

$79.36 at Tire Rack

Key features

Sizes range from 14” to 18”

Special cold weather compound

High sipe density tread pattern

These Firestone Winterforce 2 tires have a special cold-weather compound with wide lateral notches, deep circumferential grooves and open shoulder slots. These are a good bargain buy if you are looking for studded tires for the winter.

$108.99 at Tire Rack

Key features

Sizes range from 15” to 18”

Highly directional tread pattern

Serrated sipes and angled tread blocks

The General AltiMAX Artic 12 has a directional tread pattern and an arrow-shaped central rib that improves steering response and handling.

$119.99 at Tire Rack

Key features

Sizes range from 15” to 19”

Deep starting tread depths

Two-ply side wall

These Cooper Evolution Winter tires have a very deep starting tread depth and a two-ply sidewall. This tire currently has a 100% rating from customers on Tire Rack.

Winter performance

$155.62 at Tire Rack

Key features

Sizes range from 17” to 22”

Resin- and silica-enhanced tread pattern

Resistant to hydroplaning

The Vredestein Wintrac Pro uses a resin and silica-enhanced tread pattern to increase performance and traction. These tires can be a bit noisy but have great ride quality.

$183.99 at Tire Rack

Key features

Sizes range from 17” to 20”

Lamellen edge effect sipes

Stepped independent tread blocks

These Bridgestone Blizzak LM-32 tires have a Lamellen edge effect sipe that increases biting edges to give the tire more grip for winter driving.

$246.12 at Tire Rack

Key features

Sizes range from 18” to 20”

Snow platform indicators

Helio Compound+

Michelin makes performance tires for every season, including winter. Their Pilot Alpin PA4 provides good handling and traction in most driving conditions, but they are very expensive.

Trucks and SUVs

Studless





$161.99 at Tire Rack

Key features

Sizes range from 15” to 22”

Adaptive NanoPro Tech Multicell compound

Aggressive block edges

The Bridgestone Blizzak line has many great winter options to choose from. The DM-V2 is best suited for vans, crossovers, SUVs and smaller light trucks.

$201.99 at Tire Rack

Key features

Sizes range from 16” to 20”

Independent tread blocks

High sipe density

The Bridgestone Blizzak LT is another Blizzak winter tire, but it is meant for medium to heavy-duty pickup trucks.

Studdable

$120.99 at Tire Rack

Key features

Sizes range from 15” to 18”

High sipe density pattern

Durable internal structure

The Firestone Winterforce 2 has sizes for not only sedans but for trucks and SUVs as well.

$194.99 at Tire Rack

Key features

Sizes range from 16” to 20”

Independent tread blocks

Firestone Winterforce LTs are another solid choice for medium to heavy-duty trucks. They can even work well on certain commercial trucks.

$222.99 at Tire Rack

Key features

Sizes range from 18” to 20”

High-quality steel belts

Chip-resistant

Great for trucks, SUVs and vans

The General Grabber Arctic tire is a durable tire intended for SUVs, trucks and vans. These tires are resistant to chips and cuts and utilize high-quality steel belts to increase braking performance.

$305.00 at Discount Tire

Key features

Sizes range from 16" to 20"

Load-bearing stability

Notched intermediary tread blocks

Aggressive directional tread pattern

Nokian is based in Finland and well accustomed to dealing with heavy snow. These tires have stainless steel studs that help you maneuver through ice and snow and feel safe while driving regardless of the weather.

Winter Performance





$218.50 at Tire Rack

Key features

Sizes range from 18” to 22”

Snow booster ridges

Different ribbed tread designs

Pirelli Noise Cancelling System

If you drive a luxury or performance SUV in the winter, then Pirelli Scorpion Winter tires are your best choice. They are also one of the only high-performance winter SUV tire options that Tire Rack has at the moment.

Snow tires vs winter tires

The names for these tires are used synonymously to the point where it’s common to view them as the same thing. At this point, they are pretty much the same.

Studless vs studded winter tires

Adding studs to winter tires are much better at driving through snow than studless winter tires but they make more noise on regular roads and don’t serve much purpose outside of driving through deep snow and icy roads. Studless winter tires can be used more effectively for cold weather conditions without snow than studded tires.