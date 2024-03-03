Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The spring cleaning season is upon us. And though we may still be in hibernation mode, our cars, homes, decks, patio furniture, and more are all getting ready for us to wake them up with the first spring clean of 2024. Pressure washers are great for washing away the cacked-on dirt and grime of seasons of accumulation. They’re not just for spring cleaning though, pressure washers are great for a mid-summer car wash, or cleaning off your fence after a storm. Pressure washers and power washers are a bit different — power washers use heat, and pressure washers don't. If you're looking for a power washer, check out this post.

Here are the 5 best-selling electric pressure washer models currently on sale at Amazon for as much as 28% off.

$139.99 at Amazon

Key features:

3800 PSI of water pressure

non-corrosive N-COR pump

3-year warranty

Comes with a snow foam lance

Includes 4 universal tips

Maximum flow rate is 2.4 GPM

Starting with the number one best-selling electric pressure washer on the Amazon market is the PowRyte Electric Pressure Washer. This powerful pressure washer is designed to be versatile for all your outside washing needs while releasing 2.4 gallons of water a minute. It comes with a snow foam lance to help keep your vehicle or other delicate surfaces clean, and four different pressure tips to tackle the harshest to the most fragile surfaces.

$129 at Amazon

Key features:

34-inch spray wand

Stores two detergent tanks

Tackles homes, buildings, RVs, cars, and more

Weighs only a little over 24 pounds

Maximum flow rate is 1.76 GPM

Sun Joe SPX3000 may look small but this powerful electric power washer is powered by an 1,800-watt motor producing 1,450 PSI from a 1.8 liter tank. It’s equipped with two detergent tanks to help you tackle different cleaning projects simultaneously. And comes with 5 quick-connect spray tips to tackle various surfaces.

$93.02 at Amazon

Key features:

1600 PSI

Compact design for easy storage

35-foot-long power cord

3-year warranty

1.2 GPM maximum flow rate

Greenworks is staying true to its name by creating this electric emission-free compact pressure washer that can produce 1.2 gallons per minute. This tiny electric pressure washer comes with a 20-foot-long hose for greater reach. It also features a soap applicator with 2 nozzle tips to complete all your outdoor home errands.

$139 at Amazon

Key features:

2,300 max PSI

Four quick lock wheels

Saves energy by automatically stopping when not in use

3-year limited warranty

Has a maximum flow rate of 1.76 GPM

Westinghouse ePX3100 Electric Pressure Washer is a powerful small piece of cleaning equipment that weighs only 19 lbs. It sits on 4 wheels providing a 360-degree steering anti-tipping design. It comes with 4 nozzle attachments to tackle every cleaning job you have.

Not happy with the one above? Check out the Westinghouse ePX3100v for $129.32 at Amazon, it’s similar to its older brother but handheld with a 2,100 max PSI, a slightly lower PSI than its sibling. Aside from the PSI, the ePX3100v does not have 4 wheels and comes with 2 nozzles and a soap connon attachment.

$109 at Amazon

Key features:

Compact and handheld

1,700 max PSI

Comes with a soap applicator bottle

Over 2,000 reviews on Amazon with a 4.4 out of 5 star rating

Can reach a maximum flow rate of 2 GPM

Craftsman Electric Pressure Washer is a fun-sized powerful tool for all your outdoor spring cleaning needs. Standing at a little over 10 inches the electric pressure washer has a 35-foot-long power cord for better outlet range. Along with a 20-foot “kink-resistant” hose for quick performance. Easily switch nozzles and clean your vehicle with ease thanks to the soap applicator.