Amazon Presidents Day deals are still live. Here are 16 items worth buying while discounts last

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Presidents Day weekend may be over, but the deals aren’t. Amazon Presidents Day extended deals include discounts on Apple products, Keurig coffee makers, Ninja appliances, Nintendo gaming systems, and more. Here are 16 great finds at big discounts currently on sale at Amazon.

$14.99 at Amazon

Key features:

50-inches by 60-inches

Ultra soft

Black and white throw blanket

Currently has a 4.5 out of 5 star average rating with over 23,000 user ratings on Amazon

This fleece is hypoallergenic and promises not to shed. The Green Orange high-pile fleece throw blanket would make a great addition to a bedroom, living room, office, or anywhere you need extra comfiness and warmth.

$59.99 at Amazon

Key features:

Grow fresh herbs right in your kitchen

12 pods to grow all your herbs

Adjustable lamp for more growth space

Whether you want to grow fresh herbs to enhance your cooking or you just want more green in your life, this countertop hydroponic system is a great buy, especially if you have minimal space to do your gardening. In addition to 12 pods of growing space, this hydroponic system features a self-circulating water system designed to provide more oxygen to your plants. And don’t forget to apply the 5% coupon at checkout for additional savings.

$35.99 at Amazon

Key features:

Includes 4 heat levels

10-hour auto off

Made with soft flannel material

This electric heated blanket is 62” by 84,” providing plenty of warm-cozy coverage for any room in your home. It’s machine washable and comes with a 14.5” long power cable, so you won’t have to stay too close to a power outlet.

$89.99 at Amazon

Key features:

USB powered

Great audio tool for content craters

Provide clear audio while gaming or podcasting

Works with both PC and Mac

This plug-and-play mic is compatible with PC and Mac. And, while ad targeting for this Blue Yeti microphone is aimed at content creators, it will also go a long way in upping your Zoom meeting game.

$59.95 at Amazon

Key features:

Clip it anywhere to experience your music on the go

Waterproof with IP67 rating and dustproof

10 hours of playtime on a single charge

This JBL portable Bluetooth speaker is ultra-compact and perfect for everyday carry and travel. When the speaker is not with you, it’s easy to store as it takes up minimal space in your home, garage, or glove box.

$305.09 at Amazon

Key features:

Track your workouts and fitness journey

Measures heart rate and blood oxygen levels

Track your sleep

Receive texts, calls, listen to music, and more

The Series 8 Apple Watch with GPS is loaded with great features for everyday use. Included is a crash and fall detection, which is great to have in case of emergency.

$89.99 at Amazon

Key features:

Can work on 8-liter gas or diesel engines

Provides 60 starts with force start function

Includes an LED light

AVAPOW Car Battery Jump Starter is a portable but powerful piece of equipment that can jump-start your vehicle and act like a power bank for your electronics. Don’t forget to take advantage of the 30% off coupon for additional savings.

$123 at Amazon

Key features:

Drop-proof, dust-proof, and waterproof

Great for jamming while enjoying outdoor activities

It provides music for up to 15 hours on a single charge

Music lovers can take this portable Bluetooth speaker anywhere, even the beach thanks to its waterproof design.

$99.99 at Amazon

Key features:

Prepare an endless array of tasty and healthy smoothies

1200 peak watt motor base

Includes 4 Auto-iQ preset programs

Ninja SS101 Foodi Smoothie Maker is a great kitchen gadget for people who like to make drinks to take on the road. It includes two 24oz on-the-go cups with spout lips and comes with storage lids for later use.

$85 at Amazon

Key features:

A great gift for the coffee lover on your list

Comes in Dusty Rose color and 5 other colors

Can brew up to 12 oz

It’s simple, easy to use, and takes very little space

The Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod coffee maker is a great gift for coffee lovers or for people who love a nice hot cup of joe in the morning. It currently has a 4.5 out of 5-star rating on Amazon from more than 94,000 ratings.

$127.10 at Amazon

Key features:

Keep drinks hot with the use of an App

The onboard battery lasts for 80 minutes

It comes with a 14oz mug and a charging coaster

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 is designed to keep your drink warm or hot long after pouring it into your cup. A great gadget to keep at the home office, office, or anywhere you like to keep your favorite beverage from getting cold. With the press of a button, you can heat drinks up to 145 degrees Fahrenheit.

$99 at Amazon

Key features:

Waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker

Provides 12 hours of playtime

PartyBoost pairs with other JBL-compatible speakers

Great for the outdoors or at your home office

JBL is famous for making great audio equipment, and the JBL Flip 6 Portable Bluetooth speaker is no exception. Great for travel, it offers up to 12 hours of uninterrupted playtime on a single charge.

$46.99 at Amazon

Key features:

Great backpack for fishing enthusiasts

Great for any outdoor activity

Includes fishing rod pockets

Grab your fishing gear and rods and get ready for the great outdoors with this Plusinno Fishing Backpack with Rod Holders. Includes 16 storage pockets to prep for that next great catch and its durable construction also features water resistant shell.

$185 at Amazon

Key features:

Compact and lightweight design

32GB of memory storage

Play Nintendo hits like Mario Kart, The Legend of Zelda, and more

Nintendo is a household name and its Switch Lite is the perfect plug-and-play gaming system for gamers on-the-go. With nearly 54,000 ratings and an average of 4.8 out of 5-star rating on Amazon, it’s no surprise that it’s one of the best mobile gaming consoles out there.

$82.95 at Amazon

Key features:

Features an automatic shutter speed and flash for capturing the best photo

A small selfie mirror near the lens lets users get the best shot

Does not include film

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 instant film camera allows users to capture beautiful memories with their significant other or loved ones and share or gift them in well, an instant. It’s powered by 2 AA batteries that are not included and come in 5 different beautiful colors to match your vibe or your style. Be sure to buy extra film!

$109.99 at Amazon

Key features:

Built-in AI identifier up to 11,000 species of birds

Watch birds on your smartphone live

Includes motion detection

Osoeri Smart Bride Feeder lets you feed your favorite feathery friends while capturing their antics in excellent 1080p quality video. A great addition to the home of birdwatchers and nature lovers. Don’t forget to take advantage of the $30 off coupon for additional savings.