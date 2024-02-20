Amazon Presidents Day deals are still live. Here are 16 items worth buying while discounts last

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Presidents Day weekend may be over, but the deals aren’t. Amazon Presidents Day extended deals include discounts on Apple products, Keurig coffee makers, Ninja appliances, Nintendo gaming systems, and more. Here are 16 great finds at big discounts currently on sale at Amazon.
Green Orange High Pile Black and White Blanket - $14.99 (42% off at Amazon)
Key features:
- 50-inches by 60-inches
- Ultra soft
- Black and white throw blanket
- Currently has a 4.5 out of 5 star average rating with over 23,000 user ratings on Amazon
This fleece is hypoallergenic and promises not to shed. The Green Orange high-pile fleece throw blanket would make a great addition to a bedroom, living room, office, or anywhere you need extra comfiness and warmth.
Hydroponics Growing System 12 Pods - $59.99 (40% off at Amazon)
Key features:
- Grow fresh herbs right in your kitchen
- 12 pods to grow all your herbs
- Adjustable lamp for more growth space
Whether you want to grow fresh herbs to enhance your cooking or you just want more green in your life, this countertop hydroponic system is a great buy, especially if you have minimal space to do your gardening. In addition to 12 pods of growing space, this hydroponic system features a self-circulating water system designed to provide more oxygen to your plants. And don’t forget to apply the 5% coupon at checkout for additional savings.
Electric Heated Blanket 62” x 84” - $35.99 (40% off at Amazon)
Key features:
- Includes 4 heat levels
- 10-hour auto off
- Made with soft flannel material
This electric heated blanket is 62” by 84,” providing plenty of warm-cozy coverage for any room in your home. It’s machine washable and comes with a 14.5” long power cable, so you won’t have to stay too close to a power outlet.
Logitech for Creators Blue Yeti USB Microphone - $89.99 (31% off at Amazon)
Key features:
- USB powered
- Great audio tool for content craters
- Provide clear audio while gaming or podcasting
- Works with both PC and Mac
This plug-and-play mic is compatible with PC and Mac. And, while ad targeting for this Blue Yeti microphone is aimed at content creators, it will also go a long way in upping your Zoom meeting game.
JBL Clip 4 Portable Mni Bluetooth Speaker - $59.95 (25% off at Amazon)
Key features:
- Clip it anywhere to experience your music on the go
- Waterproof with IP67 rating and dustproof
- 10 hours of playtime on a single charge
This JBL portable Bluetooth speaker is ultra-compact and perfect for everyday carry and travel. When the speaker is not with you, it’s easy to store as it takes up minimal space in your home, garage, or glove box.
Apple Watch Series 8 GPS - $305.09 (24% off at Amazon)
Key features:
- Track your workouts and fitness journey
- Measures heart rate and blood oxygen levels
- Track your sleep
- Receive texts, calls, listen to music, and more
The Series 8 Apple Watch with GPS is loaded with great features for everyday use. Included is a crash and fall detection, which is great to have in case of emergency.
AVAPOW Car Battery Jump Starter - $89.99 (18% off at Amazon)
Key features:
- Can work on 8-liter gas or diesel engines
- Provides 60 starts with force start function
- Includes an LED light
AVAPOW Car Battery Jump Starter is a portable but powerful piece of equipment that can jump-start your vehicle and act like a power bank for your electronics. Don’t forget to take advantage of the 30% off coupon for additional savings.
Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker - $123 (18% off at Amazon)
Key features:
- Drop-proof, dust-proof, and waterproof
- Great for jamming while enjoying outdoor activities
- It provides music for up to 15 hours on a single charge
Music lovers can take this portable Bluetooth speaker anywhere, even the beach thanks to its waterproof design.
Ninja SS101 Foodi Smoothie Maker - $99.99 (17% off at Amazon)
Key features:
- Prepare an endless array of tasty and healthy smoothies
- 1200 peak watt motor base
- Includes 4 Auto-iQ preset programs
Ninja SS101 Foodi Smoothie Maker is a great kitchen gadget for people who like to make drinks to take on the road. It includes two 24oz on-the-go cups with spout lips and comes with storage lids for later use.
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker - $85 (15% off at Amazon)
Key features:
- A great gift for the coffee lover on your list
- Comes in Dusty Rose color and 5 other colors
- Can brew up to 12 oz
- It’s simple, easy to use, and takes very little space
The Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod coffee maker is a great gift for coffee lovers or for people who love a nice hot cup of joe in the morning. It currently has a 4.5 out of 5-star rating on Amazon from more than 94,000 ratings.
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 - $127.10 (15% off at Amazon)
Key features:
- Keep drinks hot with the use of an App
- The onboard battery lasts for 80 minutes
- It comes with a 14oz mug and a charging coaster
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 is designed to keep your drink warm or hot long after pouring it into your cup. A great gadget to keep at the home office, office, or anywhere you like to keep your favorite beverage from getting cold. With the press of a button, you can heat drinks up to 145 degrees Fahrenheit.
JBL Flip 6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker - $99 (24% off at Amazon)
Key features:
- Waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker
- Provides 12 hours of playtime
- PartyBoost pairs with other JBL-compatible speakers
- Great for the outdoors or at your home office
JBL is famous for making great audio equipment, and the JBL Flip 6 Portable Bluetooth speaker is no exception. Great for travel, it offers up to 12 hours of uninterrupted playtime on a single charge.
PLUSINNO Fishing Backpack with Rod Holders - $46.99 (13% off at Amazon)
Key features:
- Great backpack for fishing enthusiasts
- Great for any outdoor activity
- Includes fishing rod pockets
Grab your fishing gear and rods and get ready for the great outdoors with this Plusinno Fishing Backpack with Rod Holders. Includes 16 storage pockets to prep for that next great catch and its durable construction also features water resistant shell.
Nintendo Switch Lite - $185 (7% off at Amazon)
Key features:
- Compact and lightweight design
- 32GB of memory storage
- Play Nintendo hits like Mario Kart, The Legend of Zelda, and more
Nintendo is a household name and its Switch Lite is the perfect plug-and-play gaming system for gamers on-the-go. With nearly 54,000 ratings and an average of 4.8 out of 5-star rating on Amazon, it’s no surprise that it’s one of the best mobile gaming consoles out there.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Film Camera - $82.95 (6% off at Amazon)
Key features:
- Features an automatic shutter speed and flash for capturing the best photo
- A small selfie mirror near the lens lets users get the best shot
- Does not include film
Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 instant film camera allows users to capture beautiful memories with their significant other or loved ones and share or gift them in well, an instant. It’s powered by 2 AA batteries that are not included and come in 5 different beautiful colors to match your vibe or your style. Be sure to buy extra film!
Osoeri Smart Bird Feeder with 1080p Camera - $109.99
Key features:
- Built-in AI identifier up to 11,000 species of birds
- Watch birds on your smartphone live
- Includes motion detection
Osoeri Smart Bride Feeder lets you feed your favorite feathery friends while capturing their antics in excellent 1080p quality video. A great addition to the home of birdwatchers and nature lovers. Don’t forget to take advantage of the $30 off coupon for additional savings.
