Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Oil filters are key to keeping your car running properly. These filters remove harmful contaminants such as carbon buildup, dust and dirt from the oil in your engine to keep it clean. They also help prolong the life of your engine and let you drive for more miles between oil changes. You can also install the filter yourself and save money instead of going to a dealership or mechanic. Here are some of the best oil filters for sale on Amazon.

$8.61 at Amazon

Key Features

Designed for synthetic motor oil changes

Lasts up to 20,000 miles

Outstanding dirt holding capacity

SureGrip

Anti-drain back valve

High temperature resistance

THE FRAM Ultra Synthetic Automotive Replacement Oil Filter is designed for synthetic oil changes, but will work on cars with non-synthetic oil as well. This product has a durable dual layer that adds increased filtration efficiency. This oil filter will last up to 20,000 miles.

$5.50 at Amazon

Key Features

FILTECH filtration technology

Silicone anti-drain back valve

Leak proof seal

14g dirt holding capacity

Vehicle engine/trim level may affect fitment

This Bosch Premium Oil Filter features FILTECH filtration technology that filters more harmful particles and dirt. The silicone anti-drain back valve makes sure the engine is receiving clean oil once the ignition is started. It has a high lubricity gasket that provides a safe and leak proof seal.

$6.20 at Amazon

Key Features

Protects against engine wear

Screens out sand, dust, metal and carbon buildup

Pressure relief valve

Efficient filter media

Perforated steel center tube

This Motorcraft FL-500S Oil Filter will protect your engine oil from carbon buildup, sand, dust and metal. The pressure relief valve keeps contaminants away from the engine oil and operates efficiently under extreme cold weather conditions.

$8.74 at Amazon

Key Features

Lasts up to 10,000 miles

Compatible with most domestic and import vehicles

15g dirt holding capacity

High-density synthetic blend media

Can be used with any oil type or viscosity

This Purolator Advanced Engine Oil Filter is made from silicone and will last up to 10,000 miles when used with synthetic oil. Even though this filter is recommended for synthetic oil, it’s compatible with any oil type or viscosity.

$9.89 at Amazon

Key Features

PTFE-coated bypass valves

Great dirt holding capacity

Long-life filter media

Helps engine performance

This Mann Filter Oil Filter has PTFE-coated bypass valves that offer great resistance to weather, corrosion and rust. It has a great dirt holding capacity and a long-life filter media. This filter is compatible with most vehicle models.

$15.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Specifically designed for motorcycles

Synthetic-blend filter media

Compatible with all oil types

Heavy-duty construction fit for inclement weather conditions

1 year limited warranty

K&N Performance has a great oil filter made specifically for motorcycles. It’s compatible with all oil types but works best with synthetic oil. It’s built with premium materials and will withstand inclement weather conditions. This filter comes with a 1 year warranty with your purchase.

How to choose the right oil filter

Before choosing an oil filter you have to make sure it’s compatible with your vehicle and it fits. Next you have to make sure you know which type of oil blend your vehicle is using to make sure it’s compatible.

How to install an oil filter

If it’s your first time changing your own oil filter, we’ve got you covered. Here is our tutorial on changing your engine oil and filter.

Will these oil filters fit on motorcycles and ATVs?

Oil filters on a car are very similar to oil filters on motorcycles. According to Partzilla , “the internals of a motorcycle and a car oil filter are basically the same. The engine oil passes through filter media that catches dirt, metal shavings, and any other impurities in the oil. As long as the threads on the mount match up, it’ll fit”.