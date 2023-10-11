Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It's Prime Day 2 (or " Prime Big Deal Days") and that means all of your favorite retailers are getting in on the deal action as well. Amazon shouldn't get all of the fun so we gathered a few of our favorite car seat and stroller deals from Nordstrom below. If you've got a small child at home, you already know the importance of getting a high-quality car seat. From 1 day old up to about 12 years old, you'll want to make sure they have a way to feel comfortable and secure on drives. You could go out and buy a different-sized car seat for each and every step of their growth, or you could check out these convertible car seats, made to adjust with your child as they get older. This kind of car seat can start as a rear-facing seat for newborns and then be adjusted into a front-facing seat for toddlers.

Key Features:

All-in-One Design: Accommodates children from birth to booster (4 to 120 lbs.) with four stages of complete newborn protection.

Accommodates children from birth to booster (4 to 120 lbs.) with four stages of complete newborn protection. Safe+ Engineering: Enhanced safety features include a steel anti-rebound bar, side impact management pod, and 12-position headrest.

Enhanced safety features include a steel anti-rebound bar, side impact management pod, and 12-position headrest. Versatile Travel: Offers five ways to travel, adapts as your child grows, and folds flat for convenient travel, FAA-certified.

Offers five ways to travel, adapts as your child grows, and folds flat for convenient travel, FAA-certified. Comfortable Ride: Features memory foam cushion, adjustable expandable sides, and a low-sitting profile for a comfortable and accessible experience for kids.

The Diono Radian 3QXT All-in-One Convertible Car Seat, currently priced at $359.99 with a 20% discount, stands out as the ultimate choice in car seat safety, accommodating your child from birth to booster (4 to 120 lb.). This versatile car seat offers four stages of complete newborn protection, thanks to the innovative Diono Safe+ engineering, ensuring your child's safety at every stage of growth.

Parents will appreciate the adaptability of the 3QXT, with five different ways to travel, making it a perfect fit from infancy to 120 lbs. It's designed to maximize rear-facing time, a crucial safety feature. Additionally, the seat's fold-flat design and FAA certification make it a hassle-free travel companion for family trips.

Kids will find comfort in the memory foam cushion, adjustable expandable sides, and seat bottom, all of which ensure a snug and comfortable ride. The low-sitting profile makes it easy for children to climb in and out independently when they're ready. With safety features like a steel anti-rebound bar, a side impact management pod, and a 12-position headrest, the Diono Radian 3QXT provides peace of mind for parents while keeping kids safe and comfortable on the road.

Key Features:

Adjustable Headrest: Seven-position adjustable headrest grows with your child for long-lasting use.

Seven-position adjustable headrest grows with your child for long-lasting use. Lightweight and Portable: Weighing under nine pounds, it's easy to transfer between vehicles, and the removable cover is machine washable for convenience.

Weighing under nine pounds, it's easy to transfer between vehicles, and the removable cover is machine washable for convenience. Comfortable Ride: Memory foam cushioning and padded armrests ensure a comfortable journey for kids of all sizes.

Memory foam cushioning and padded armrests ensure a comfortable journey for kids of all sizes. Safety First: Equipped with energy-absorbing EPE foam and side-impact protection to provide a secure and cozy ride.

The Diono Everett NXT Booster Car Seat offers parents an excellent deal at its current price of $127.99, representing a 20% discount. Designed with both convenience and safety in mind, this lightweight car seat boasts a seven-position adjustable headrest, ensuring it grows seamlessly with your child. Parents will appreciate its portability, weighing under nine pounds, and the removable, machine-washable cover for easy maintenance. Kids, on the other hand, will find the memory foam cushioning and padded armrests provide the utmost comfort during every journey. With safety features like energy-absorbing EPE foam and side-impact protection, this booster car seat ensures a secure and cozy ride for your child, making it a compelling choice for families on the go.

Key Features:

Space-Saving Design: Vertically folding stroller with a free-standing feature for compact storage in small spaces.

Vertically folding stroller with a free-standing feature for compact storage in small spaces. Customizable Comfort: Telescopic handles with four positions for parent's comfort, all-around suspension, and double back wheels for easy maneuverability.

Telescopic handles with four positions for parent's comfort, all-around suspension, and double back wheels for easy maneuverability. Child-Focused: Tall, cushy seat, adjustable hood, padded bumper bar, folding footplate, and integrated calf support ensure a comfortable ride for kids.

Tall, cushy seat, adjustable hood, padded bumper bar, folding footplate, and integrated calf support ensure a comfortable ride for kids. Versatile Compatibility: Compatible with nuna, CYBEX, and Maxi-Cosi® car seats (adapters included) for added convenience during travel.

The Diono Flexa Luxe Stroller, currently priced at $299.99 with a 9% discount, proves to be an excellent investment for families seeking convenience and versatility. Designed with urban life in mind, this ultra-lightweight stroller boasts a unique feature—it folds vertically, allowing it to stand upright when not in use, making it a perfect fit for tight storage spaces.

Parents will appreciate the telescopic handles with four adjustable positions, ensuring a comfortable and customized fit. The all-around suspension and double back wheels make maneuvering through crowded city sidewalks and streets a breeze.

Children will find comfort in the tall, cushy seat, adjustable hood, and thoughtful features like the padded bumper bar, folding footplate, and integrated calf support. With a maximum weight capacity of 50 lbs. and compatibility with nuna, CYBEX, and Maxi-Cosi® car seats (adapters included), the Diono Flexa Luxe Stroller offers a practical and comfortable solution for families on the go.

Convertible Design: Easily adapts from accommodating infants with the PIPA Infant Car Seat or DEMI Grow Bassinet (both sold separately) to toddlerhood, and can even convert into a double stroller.

Parent-Friendly: Features a height-adjustable push bar, self-guiding magnetic buckle, and custom dual suspension for a smooth ride.

Child Comfort: Offers an extendable UPF 50+ sky drape™ canopy, mesh ventilation, adjustable leg rests, and a removable arm bar with padding for a comfortable ride.

Convenient Extras: Includes a ring adapter for one-click travel system compatibility, and is compatible with Nuna PIPA infant car seats (sold separately).

The Nuna DEMI Grow Stroller is currently a fantastic deal at $800.00, offering a substantial 15% discount. This luxurious stroller not only provides a smooth ride but also offers an array of convertible options to accommodate your child from birth through toddlerhood—supporting up to 50 lbs. For growing families, the DEMI Grow easily transforms into a custom double or twin stroller with the attachment of your choice (second-seat attachments sold separately). Parents will find plenty to love about this stroller, from its height-adjustable push bar that suits caregivers of all heights to the self-guiding magnetic buckle that effortlessly locks into place. The custom dual suspension ensures a comfortable ride across various terrains, and the included ring adapter simplifies the transition into a one-click travel system. Children will appreciate the extendable UPF 50+ sky drape™ canopy with a removable eyeshade, shielding them from the sun during their rides. The integrated all-season seat features mesh ventilation, adjustable padded leg rests, and a removable arm bar with padding, creating a cozy and inviting space for little ones. With a maximum child weight/height of 50 lbs. or 45 inches, and compatibility with Nuna PIPA infant car seats (sold separately), the Nuna DEMI Grow Stroller combines functionality, comfort, and versatility, making it an exceptional choice for families on the move.

Key Features:

Versatile Configurations: Adapts to four positions, accommodating newborns up to 55 pounds, with options for reclined, rear-facing, forward-facing, or travel system modes.

Adapts to four positions, accommodating newborns up to 55 pounds, with options for reclined, rear-facing, forward-facing, or travel system modes. Stylish and Rugged: Rose-gold wheel accents add style, while puncture-proof tires and all-wheel suspension handle various terrains effortlessly.

Rose-gold wheel accents add style, while puncture-proof tires and all-wheel suspension handle various terrains effortlessly. Safety First: State-of-the-art harness system and Genius buckle provide added protection and peace of mind for parents.

State-of-the-art harness system and Genius buckle provide added protection and peace of mind for parents. Child Comfort: Soft, padded ergonomic seat with adjustable footrest, weather aprons, and a large sun canopy with UPF 50+ protection ensure a cozy and enjoyable ride for kids.

The Silver Cross Comet Eclipse Stroller presents a compelling deal at its current price of $749.99, offering an 11% reduction that savvy parents won't want to miss. What sets this stroller apart is its remarkable versatility, featuring one seat that effortlessly configures into four different positions to accommodate children from newborns up to 55 pounds. For parents on the move, this means you have a single solution that adapts to your child's changing needs. Parents will be delighted by the Comet Eclipse's adaptability. It seamlessly transforms into four modes, allowing children to ride reclined, rear-facing, forward-facing, or even converted into a travel system with car-seat adapters (sold separately). The stylish rose-gold accents on the wheels add a touch of elegance, while the puncture-proof tires and all-wheel suspension provide a smooth ride even on rugged terrain. Safety is paramount with the state-of-the-art harness system and Genius buckle, ensuring peace of mind during every journey. Kids will revel in the Comet Eclipse's comfort. With warm- and cold-weather aprons and a rain cover, little ones remain cozy in all conditions within the soft, padded ergonomic seat. The large sun canopy offers excellent UPF 50+ protection and features a convenient peekaboo window, adding to their enjoyment during rides. With a maximum weight capacity of 55 pounds and compatibility with a range of car seats, this stroller is designed to grow with your child while offering a delightful and safe travel experience for the entire family.

Other top-rated car seats

$550 at Nordstrom

Key Features

5-50 lbs rear facing / 25-65 lbs forward-facing

Up to 49-inches

One-hand adjustable five-point harness

10-position recline and head support

"aircraft-certified"

Simple installation

Car seat measurements: 25" x 16" x 19"

This NUNA RAVA convertible car seat can sit children 5-50 lbs rear-facing and 25-65 lbs forward-facing, up to 49-inches in height. It features a five-point harness that's adjustable with just one hand, has 10-position recline and head support and is simple to install.

$399.99 at Nordstrom

Key Features

4-50 lbs rear facing / 22-65 lbs forward-facing

Can rotate 180° with one hand while in rear-facing configuration

Car seat measurements: 21.75" x 19" x 23.5"

Features "CoolMax moisture-wicking material"

10-position headrest and 6-position recline

Seat weighs 28 lbs

"The seat has been tested with TRUE Test Plus™ safety standards"

No-rethread harness

Dishwasher-safe cup holder

The BABY JOGGER City Turn car seat can sit children 4-50 lbs rear-facing and 22-65 lbs forward-facing. It's rotatable 180° with just one hand, features "CoolMax moisture wicking material," has a 10-position headrest and 6-position recline and weighs just 28 lbs. It also has a no-rethread harness and dishwasher-safe cup holder.

$239.99 at Nordstrom

Key Features

3-position style seat

4-40 lbs rear facing / 22-65 lbs forward-facing / 40 - 100 lbs booster mode

Features a QuickFit shoulder harness with magnetic chest clip

Premium fabric and padding - no wood or chemicals used

One-click LATCH installation

2 easy-to-remove dishwasher-safe cup holders

The MAXI-COSI Pria Max option is a 3-position seat that can sit children from 4 lbs all the way up to 100 lbs depending on the configuration. It employs a QuickFit shoulder harness with a magnetic chest clip to make getting your kid in and out quick and easy. No wood or chemicals were used in the creation of the fabric and padding and installation should be effortless thanks to the one-click LATCH feature.

$299.99 at Nordstrom

Key Features

3-position style seat

4-50 lbs rear facing / 22-65 lbs forward-facing / 40-120 lbs forward-facing as booster

"Folds nearly flat for travel"

Memory foam cushion, expandable sides, adjustable seat bottom

Harness features 5 shoulder and 3 buckle positions

SuperLATCH installation system

Removable fabric is machine washable

Another 3-position harness, the DIONO Radian 3QX seat can sit children from 4 lbs all the way up to 120 lbs depending on the configuration. Not only can it be front or rear-facing like other convertible car seats, this one folds nearly flat when you're storing it or traveling. It has a memory foam cushion and expandable sides to help your little one feel more comfortable and the harness offers 5 shoulder positions and 3 buckle positions. It's installed using the SuperLATCH system and the removable fabric is, in fact, machine-washable.

More top picks

Your Fall Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know. Hear from Autoblog’s car experts on must-shop auto-related Prime Day deals and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.