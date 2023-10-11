Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
It's Prime Day 2 (or " Prime Big Deal Days") and that means all of your favorite retailers are getting in on the deal action as well. Amazon shouldn't get all of the fun so we gathered a few of our favorite car seat and stroller deals from Nordstrom below. If you've got a small child at home, you already know the importance of getting a high-quality car seat. From 1 day old up to about 12 years old, you'll want to make sure they have a way to feel comfortable and secure on drives. You could go out and buy a different-sized car seat for each and every step of their growth, or you could check out these convertible car seats, made to adjust with your child as they get older. This kind of car seat can start as a rear-facing seat for newborns and then be adjusted into a front-facing seat for toddlers.
Diono Radian 3QXT All-in-One Convertible Car Seat - $359.99 (20% off)
$359.99 at nordstrom
Key Features:
- All-in-One Design: Accommodates children from birth to booster (4 to 120 lbs.) with four stages of complete newborn protection.
- Safe+ Engineering: Enhanced safety features include a steel anti-rebound bar, side impact management pod, and 12-position headrest.
- Versatile Travel: Offers five ways to travel, adapts as your child grows, and folds flat for convenient travel, FAA-certified.
- Comfortable Ride: Features memory foam cushion, adjustable expandable sides, and a low-sitting profile for a comfortable and accessible experience for kids.
Diono Everett NXT Booster Car Seat - $127.99 (20% off)
$127.99 at nordstrom
Key Features:
- Adjustable Headrest: Seven-position adjustable headrest grows with your child for long-lasting use.
- Lightweight and Portable: Weighing under nine pounds, it's easy to transfer between vehicles, and the removable cover is machine washable for convenience.
- Comfortable Ride: Memory foam cushioning and padded armrests ensure a comfortable journey for kids of all sizes.
- Safety First: Equipped with energy-absorbing EPE foam and side-impact protection to provide a secure and cozy ride.
$299.99 at nordstrom
Key Features:
- Space-Saving Design: Vertically folding stroller with a free-standing feature for compact storage in small spaces.
- Customizable Comfort: Telescopic handles with four positions for parent's comfort, all-around suspension, and double back wheels for easy maneuverability.
- Child-Focused: Tall, cushy seat, adjustable hood, padded bumper bar, folding footplate, and integrated calf support ensure a comfortable ride for kids.
- Versatile Compatibility: Compatible with nuna, CYBEX, and Maxi-Cosi® car seats (adapters included) for added convenience during travel.
Nuna DEMI Grow Stroller - $800.00 (15% off)
$800 at Nordstrom
Key Features:
- Convertible Design: Easily adapts from accommodating infants with the PIPA Infant Car Seat or DEMI Grow Bassinet (both sold separately) to toddlerhood, and can even convert into a double stroller.
- Parent-Friendly: Features a height-adjustable push bar, self-guiding magnetic buckle, and custom dual suspension for a smooth ride.
- Child Comfort: Offers an extendable UPF 50+ sky drape™ canopy, mesh ventilation, adjustable leg rests, and a removable arm bar with padding for a comfortable ride.
- Convenient Extras: Includes a ring adapter for one-click travel system compatibility, and is compatible with Nuna PIPA infant car seats (sold separately).
Silver Cross Comet Eclipse Stroller - $749.99 (11% off)
$749.99 at nordstrom
Key Features:
- Versatile Configurations: Adapts to four positions, accommodating newborns up to 55 pounds, with options for reclined, rear-facing, forward-facing, or travel system modes.
- Stylish and Rugged: Rose-gold wheel accents add style, while puncture-proof tires and all-wheel suspension handle various terrains effortlessly.
- Safety First: State-of-the-art harness system and Genius buckle provide added protection and peace of mind for parents.
- Child Comfort: Soft, padded ergonomic seat with adjustable footrest, weather aprons, and a large sun canopy with UPF 50+ protection ensure a cozy and enjoyable ride for kids.
Other top-rated car seats
Nuna RAVA Flame Retardant Free Convertible Car Seat - $550
Key Features
- 5-50 lbs rear facing / 25-65 lbs forward-facing
- Up to 49-inches
- One-hand adjustable five-point harness
- 10-position recline and head support
- "aircraft-certified"
- Simple installation
- Car seat measurements: 25" x 16" x 19"
This NUNA RAVA convertible car seat can sit children 5-50 lbs rear-facing and 25-65 lbs forward-facing, up to 49-inches in height. It features a five-point harness that's adjustable with just one hand, has 10-position recline and head support and is simple to install.
BABY JOGGER City Turn Rotating Convertible Car Seat - $399.99 (was $549.99)
Key Features
- 4-50 lbs rear facing / 22-65 lbs forward-facing
- Can rotate 180° with one hand while in rear-facing configuration
- Car seat measurements: 21.75" x 19" x 23.5"
- Features "CoolMax moisture-wicking material"
- 10-position headrest and 6-position recline
- Seat weighs 28 lbs
- "The seat has been tested with TRUE Test Plus™ safety standards"
- No-rethread harness
- Dishwasher-safe cup holder
The BABY JOGGER City Turn car seat can sit children 4-50 lbs rear-facing and 22-65 lbs forward-facing. It's rotatable 180° with just one hand, features "CoolMax moisture wicking material," has a 10-position headrest and 6-position recline and weighs just 28 lbs. It also has a no-rethread harness and dishwasher-safe cup holder.
MAXI-COSI Pria Max All-in-One Convertible Car Seat - $239.99 (was $319.99)
Key Features
- 3-position style seat
- 4-40 lbs rear facing / 22-65 lbs forward-facing / 40 - 100 lbs booster mode
- Features a QuickFit shoulder harness with magnetic chest clip
- Premium fabric and padding - no wood or chemicals used
- One-click LATCH installation
- 2 easy-to-remove dishwasher-safe cup holders
The MAXI-COSI Pria Max option is a 3-position seat that can sit children from 4 lbs all the way up to 100 lbs depending on the configuration. It employs a QuickFit shoulder harness with a magnetic chest clip to make getting your kid in and out quick and easy. No wood or chemicals were used in the creation of the fabric and padding and installation should be effortless thanks to the one-click LATCH feature.
DIONO Radian 3QX All-in-One Convertible Car Seat & Bonus Pack - $299.99 (was $399.99)
Key Features
- 3-position style seat
- 4-50 lbs rear facing / 22-65 lbs forward-facing / 40-120 lbs forward-facing as booster
- "Folds nearly flat for travel"
- Memory foam cushion, expandable sides, adjustable seat bottom
- Harness features 5 shoulder and 3 buckle positions
- SuperLATCH installation system
- Removable fabric is machine washable
Another 3-position harness, the DIONO Radian 3QX seat can sit children from 4 lbs all the way up to 120 lbs depending on the configuration. Not only can it be front or rear-facing like other convertible car seats, this one folds nearly flat when you're storing it or traveling. It has a memory foam cushion and expandable sides to help your little one feel more comfortable and the harness offers 5 shoulder positions and 3 buckle positions. It's installed using the SuperLATCH system and the removable fabric is, in fact, machine-washable.
More top picks
