Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

For bikers who don’t have a garage, a motorcycle cover is the next best option for keeping your bike safe from the elements and secure from potential thieves. They are normally made with high-quality UV-resistant and waterproof fabric. Covering your motorcycle when it won't be used for a while will keep it clean and looking good as new when the cover is eventually removed. Here are the best motorcycle covers for sale on Amazon.

$23.11 at Amazon

Key Features

Fits motorcycles up to 96.5”

3 reflective strips

Made from polyester

Waterproof

Windproof buckles

Anti-theft lock hole

This Favoto Motorcycle Cover is made from polyester fabric and covers bikes up to 96.5” in length. It’s waterproof and has windproof buckles to keep it in place during inclement weather conditions. There are 3 reflective strips that make it easier to see at night. The anti-theft lock hole comes with a lock you can place to keep the cover secure from potential thieves.

$23.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Made with nylon oxford

UV protection

Waterproof

4 reflective strips

Reinforced lock holes

The Seceles 300D Heavy Duty Motorcycle Cover is made from nylon oxford which is a very lightweight, yet durable fabric. The cover is UV-resistant, waterproof and has windproof buckles. There are two reflective strips on the front and two more in the rear to make it more visible in the dark. This cover is a universal fit for bikes up to 116”.

$20.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Weatherproof

Protects from rain, dust, bird droppings and animal scratches

Elastic tightening straps

Universal fit

Great for indoor and outdoor use

1-year warranty

This ILM Motorcycle Cover has a universal fit for motorcycles up to 108” in length and is compatible with bikes from most brands. The cover protects your bike from rain, dust, bird droppings and animal scratches. This cover can be used on bikes being stored outdoors as well as indoors. A 1-year warranty is included with your purchase.

$18.39 at Amazon

Key Features

Universal fit

Aluminum lockholes

Waterproof

Dust proof

Heat resistant

Additional straps

The XYZCTEM All-Season Motorcycle Cover fits on most standard sized backs. It’s made with 210D Oxford that is non-abrasive, water repellent, dustproof and heat resistant. There are two aluminum-reinforced lock holes for added protection.

$19.59 at Amazon

Key Features

Made from 210 polyester

Elastic hem

Fits most motorcycles, scooters and dirt bikes

Water-resistant

Heat resistant

This X AUTOHAUX Motorcycler Cover is made from polyester and is suitable for any climate. The adjustable elastic bands and hem make it easy to fit on different types of bikes. This cover fits on only the top half of the bikes and is easy to install and remove.

How to choose the right motorcycle cover

Before purchasing a motorcycle cover, consider the length and width of your bike by measuring yourself or checking the owner's manual.

Pros and cons of using a motorcycle cover

There are many great benefits for covering up your motorcycle when not in use. It can keep your bike safe from inclement weather, bird droppings, animal scratches, mildew buildup, corrosion and rusting. A disadvantage of these covers is they may be hard to fit onto bikes with large windshields or saddle bags.

How to install a motorcycle cover

Installing a cover to your motorbike is pretty simple and straightforward. Make sure the bike is turned and has been sitting for a while so the exhaust pipes will be cold. After removing the cover from the storage bag, make sure the correct side is wrapped on top of the bike. Make sure to tie down the straps and buckles to keep the wind from blowing the cover off. Many covers come with security locks to keep them secure, but may not be needed if you park your bike indoors.