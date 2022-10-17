New 240-hp Ducati Panigale V4 R brings racing technology to the street

The new 2023 Ducati Panigale V4 R looks like a motorcycle developed for racing, and it has the technology to back it up. Presented as a street-legal superbike, it packs more power than a 2022 Subaru BRZ thanks in part to MotoGP-derived engineering solutions.

Power comes from a 998-cubic-centimeter V4 engine that develops 207 horsepower at 13,500 rpm in its standard state of tune and that's capable of revving to 16,500 rpm in sixth gear. Adding what the company calls a racing exhaust increases horsepower to 237, and the hike doesn't end there. Ducati joined forces with Shell to develop a engine oil specifically for the Panigale V4 R. It reduces mechanical friction by 10% and increases horsepower by 3.5. Fit the racing exhaust and fill up with Shell's special oil, and you're sitting on over 240 horsepower.

Engineers leveraged decades of racing expertise to unlock that output. The engine notably features "gun-drilled" titanium connecting rods, which are drilled longitudinally to create an oil passage, and pistons with a Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) surface treatment. This solution reduces friction between the pistons and the cylinders, and it's more commonly found in MotoGP and Formula One engines.

Riders have four engine tunes to choose from called Full, High, Mid, and Low, respectively. Low caps the V4's output at 160 horsepower and tones down the throttle response for more sure-footed riding on low-grip surfaces. Ducati also added the Engine Brake Control EVO 2 engine brake management system with three selectable levels and a Quick-Shift function for the six-speed transmission.

The mechanically-adjustable suspension system includes an Öhlins pressurized fork, an Öhlins shock absorber, and a single-sided rear swingarm made with aluminum. Ducati notes that this setup gives the system the ability to "copy" the asphalt and accentuate load transfers.

Most of the visual changes follow a "function over form" approach to design. The 4.5-gallon fuel tank's profile provides support for the rider's arms and legs when braking and cornering, the two-element wings are thinner and more compact, and the fairing's new design improves engine cooling while making the Panigale V4 R more stable on the track. The fairing complies with WorldSBK Championship regulations; in the car world, that's like Ford building a Puma with a body kit that complies with the FIA's World Rally Championship regulations.

Pricing for the 2023 Ducati Panigale V4 R starts at $44,995, and deliveries are scheduled to start in the spring of 2023. Buyers have several options to choose from, including weight-saving carbon fiber parts and a Pit Stop package that adds tire warmers and a garage stand.