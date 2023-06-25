Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

RVs are great family haulers for vacations and road trips. Due to their massive size, they have to be stored outdoors and are very vulnerable to the elements throughout the year. In order to keep your camper safe, consider getting a RV cover. These covers work like car covers but are large enough to wrap around an entire RV. Here are the best RV covers currently available on Amazon — prices will vary depending on the make, model and length of your motorhome.

$169.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Made with 300D Oxford fabric

Strap-and-buckle system

UV-resistant

Windproof and waterproof

Service life from 3 to 5 years

5-year limited warranty

This VINPATIO Oxford Fabric Trailer RV Cover is a heavy-duty cover to protect your RV when it’s not being used. It’s created with high-quality 300D Oxford fabric, which consists of pure cotton, polyester and rayon that is resistant to wrinkles and retains its shape. It’s UV-resistant, waterproof and windproof. This product comes with a 5-year limited warranty.

$219.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Made with 600D Oxford fabric

Weather-resistant

Anti-scratch zipper

Windproof straps

3-year warranty

This RVMasking Upgraded Waterproof RV Cover is made from 600D Oxford fabric and is weather resistant. It has windproof straps that will stay in place during heavy winds. Each side of this cover has 3 air vents that add breathability and prevent moisture buildup. This cover also comes with 4 tire covers, 4 gutter covers, a storage bag and a tongue jack cover. This cover comes with a 3-year warranty.

$149.99 at Amazon

Key Features

4-layer top fabric

Reinforced corners and elastic hem

Protects against mildew and mold growth

Reflective strip panel

Double stitch

This XGear Windproof Upgraded RV Cover is made with a 4-layer top layer with anti-UV coating and is water-resistant. The reinforced corners with elastic hem give the cover a custom fit and prevent it from tearing. It has panels with reflective strips that make it easier to see at night. The three-zippered panel allows easy access to the RV while it’s covered.

$329.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Rollable zipper door

5 layers on top and 3 layers on side

Tear-resistant

Waterproof

Breathable material

2-year limited warranty

The KING BIRD Upgraded Class A RV Cover has 5 layers on top and 3 layers on the sides. The rollable zipper door allows easy access to the doors and engine when the cover is on. There are 6 air vents on each side providing strong air circulation and breathability. There is a 2-year limited warranty included with your purchase.

$440.31 at Amazon

Key Features

Made with 3-layer polypropylene Tyvek Dupont fabric

Covered air vents

Weatherproof

Underbelly strap system

Front- and rear-clinching straps

Easy access zipper doors

Camco ULTRAGuard Supreme RV Cover is compatible with Class C RVs of varying lengths. It’s made from a very high-quality fabric that provides great weather protection. It has front- and rear-clinching straps along with an underbelly strap system to ensure it stays in place while it's attached. It also has easy access zipper doors and covered air vents for ventilation.

What size RV cover should I choose?

Making sure your cover fits is crucial to protecting your RV. You can check the dimensions of your motor home by looking through the owner's manual or measuring the vehicle yourself.

Pros and cons of using an RV cover

RV covers offer protection to motor homes by keeping them safe from UV rays, inclement weather, bird droppings, scratches from animals, rust and corrosion. The biggest drawback is with installation, as you will have to climb the ladder and stand on top of the RV to install. Another flaw is if the cover is too large, the wind will blow and make it brush against the RV and could potentially harm the paint over time.

How to install an RV cover

Installing a camper cover may be a bit intimidating at first because of how large they are, but installation is made to be as easy as possible. In order to install it, you have to be comfortable climbing ladders to get on the roof of the RV. Then roll it out and drop it over the edge to where they belong. Once the top is smoothed out you can get down and pull the sides down and buckle the straps to keep them in place. Here is a tutorial on YouTube from Camping World on how to measure and safely install a RV cover .