Best gas cans of 2024

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
A handy gas can is an essential bit of equipment to have in every garage or car. Gas cans are the safer way of transporting highly flammable liquids to various gas-powered vehicles and tools. They can also provide peace of mind while traveling, especially when venturing off the beaten path where refueling stations might not be accessible. If you camp with a gas-powered portable generator or use a gas-powered whole-home generator during power outages, then a good gas can is a necessity. Below is a list of some of the best gas cans currently available at Amazon.
No-Spill Stens 2.5 Gallon Fuel Can - $24.99 (16% off at Amazon)
Key features:
- Great for fueling lawn and garden equipment
- Fast flow
- Fuel level strip indicator
The Stens 2.5 gallon no-spill fuel can has a thumb push button control system for easy usage and clean fueling. It also comes with a 3-year warranty and includes a dust cover to keep the spout clean.
Scepter Flo N’ Go Duramax 14 Gallon Portable Fuel Tank - $144.95 (9% off at Amazon)
Key features:
- Holds up to 14 gallons
- 10-foot long hose
- Two wheels for easier transportation
The Scepter Flo N’ Go Duramax is essentially a fuel caddy. Designed to look like a mini gas pump, it has two wheels and a handle for easy transport. It can be operated in two modes "Gravity Flow" and "Manual Pump," and it has a flow rate of two gallons a minute, when in "Manual Pump" mode.
Midwest Can Company 5-Gallon Fuel Container w/ spout and flame shield system - $18.99
Key features:
- Weighs only 16 ounces
- Holds up to 5 gallons of fuel
- EPA and CARP compliant
- Made from HDPE with a vapor barrier
Midwest Can Company's 5-gallon gas tank is a very traditional portable gas can designed to help you more easily fuel your gas-powered tools and equipment. Its quick-flow spout is designed for fast fueling and it includes "FlameShield," which is designed to prevent accidental fires from sparks.
Scepter 5-Gallon Spill Proof With SmartControl and free funnel - $32.99
Key features:
- Spill Proof Smart Control system
- Holds 5 gallons of fuel
- Rear handle
- EPA, CARB, and Child Safety compliant
- 5-layer construction prevents vapor leaks and helps to preserve gasoline longer
Scepter's 5-Gallon spillproof gas can with "SmartControl" has a push-to-pour system for precise fueling amounts and no spills. It also comes with a bonus funnel. The air vent in the spout system allows for fuel to easily flow out, up to 3 gallons per minute. You can also get a kerosene or a diesel version of this fuel but those don't come with the funnel.
SureCan 5 Gallon Self Venting Gasoline Fuel Can - $61.63
Key features:
- Holds up to 5 gallons
- 180-degree nozzle for easy pouring
- Uses thumb trigger system to release fuel
The SureCan 5-gallon self-venting gasoline/fuel can aim to simplify the fueling process with its rotating spout and thumb trigger release lever. It’s a good can for refueling all of your gas-powered tools and vehicles.
Wavian USA JC0020RVS Red Authentic NATO Jerry Fuel Can - $90.03
Key features:
- Military-grade rust-proof steel
- EPA and CARB compliant
- Three-handle configuration for easy carrying
- Hold up to 20 liters of fuel
Wavian's Authentic NATO Jerry fuel can has a classic look that off-roading enthusiasts are sure to love. It's available in 2 colors (red or green). It's constructed from military-grade rust-proof steel and uses a bayonet-style nozzle ensuring fuel is transferred properly.
Justrite AccuFlow 2 Gallon Type II Safety Can - $112.17
Key features:
- Holds up to 2 gallons of fuel
- OSHA and NFPA-compliant
- Best selling in hazardous storage cans on Amazon
Justrite AccuFlow 2 Gallon Type II Safety Can has a flexible spout to make sure that your fuel is pointed in the right direction. It is also equipped with an ergonomic lift lever that is self-closing. There are other colors but each color is designed to help you identify different fuel types: blue is designed for kerosene, yellow for diesel, and green for oil.
Sign in to post
Please sign in to leave a comment.Continue