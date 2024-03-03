Best gas cans of 2024

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

A handy gas can is an essential bit of equipment to have in every garage or car. Gas cans are the safer way of transporting highly flammable liquids to various gas-powered vehicles and tools. They can also provide peace of mind while traveling, especially when venturing off the beaten path where refueling stations might not be accessible. If you camp with a gas-powered portable generator or use a gas-powered whole-home generator during power outages, then a good gas can is a necessity. Below is a list of some of the best gas cans currently available at Amazon.

$24.99 at Amazon

Key features:

Great for fueling lawn and garden equipment

Fast flow

Fuel level strip indicator

The Stens 2.5 gallon no-spill fuel can has a thumb push button control system for easy usage and clean fueling. It also comes with a 3-year warranty and includes a dust cover to keep the spout clean.

$144.95 at Amazon

Key features:

Holds up to 14 gallons

10-foot long hose

Two wheels for easier transportation

The Scepter Flo N’ Go Duramax is essentially a fuel caddy. Designed to look like a mini gas pump, it has two wheels and a handle for easy transport. It can be operated in two modes "Gravity Flow" and "Manual Pump," and it has a flow rate of two gallons a minute, when in "Manual Pump" mode.

$18.99 at Amazon

Key features:

Weighs only 16 ounces

Holds up to 5 gallons of fuel

EPA and CARP compliant

Made from HDPE with a vapor barrier

Midwest Can Company's 5-gallon gas tank is a very traditional portable gas can designed to help you more easily fuel your gas-powered tools and equipment. Its quick-flow spout is designed for fast fueling and it includes "FlameShield," which is designed to prevent accidental fires from sparks.

$32.99 at Amazon

Key features:

Spill Proof Smart Control system

Holds 5 gallons of fuel

Rear handle

EPA, CARB, and Child Safety compliant

5-layer construction prevents vapor leaks and helps to preserve gasoline longer

Scepter's 5-Gallon spillproof gas can with "SmartControl" has a push-to-pour system for precise fueling amounts and no spills. It also comes with a bonus funnel. The air vent in the spout system allows for fuel to easily flow out, up to 3 gallons per minute. You can also get a kerosene or a diesel version of this fuel but those don't come with the funnel.

$61.63 at Amazon

Key features:

Holds up to 5 gallons

180-degree nozzle for easy pouring

Uses thumb trigger system to release fuel

The SureCan 5-gallon self-venting gasoline/fuel can aim to simplify the fueling process with its rotating spout and thumb trigger release lever. It’s a good can for refueling all of your gas-powered tools and vehicles.

$90.03 at Amazon

Key features:

Military-grade rust-proof steel

EPA and CARB compliant

Three-handle configuration for easy carrying

Hold up to 20 liters of fuel

Wavian's Authentic NATO Jerry fuel can has a classic look that off-roading enthusiasts are sure to love. It's available in 2 colors (red or green). It's constructed from military-grade rust-proof steel and uses a bayonet-style nozzle ensuring fuel is transferred properly.

$112.17 at Amazon

Key features:

Holds up to 2 gallons of fuel

OSHA and NFPA-compliant

Best selling in hazardous storage cans on Amazon

Justrite AccuFlow 2 Gallon Type II Safety Can has a flexible spout to make sure that your fuel is pointed in the right direction. It is also equipped with an ergonomic lift lever that is self-closing. There are other colors but each color is designed to help you identify different fuel types: blue is designed for kerosene, yellow for diesel, and green for oil.