Maintaining your brakes is crucial for car owners. Over time, they will wear down and need to be replaced. Depending on the car or the type of driving you engage in, these replacements can get a bit pricey. If you're looking for a great brake pad with stopping power and performance, consider replacing your worn-out brake pads with ceramic brakes. Here are the best ceramic brake pads that are currently for sale online.

This Bosch QuietCast Premium Ceramic Disc Brake Pad Set uses an advanced ceramic friction formula on its pads that are aluminum-based and copper-free. The QuietCast and Model Shim Technology (MST) offers a quiet braking feel without too much sound or vibrations. Users compliment how quiet and smooth these brakes are.

Material: Ceramic

Position: Front

Vehicle Service Type: Automobile

Hardware Included: Yes

These Power Stop Ceramic Brake Pads have a thermal scorched surface that allows you to break them in faster. Another good feature of these brakes are the low dust formula which limits the amount of brake dustup and keeps your wheels clean.

Material: Ceramic

Position: Front

Vehicle Service Type: Automobile

Specification Met: OEM

Hardware Included: Yes

The Bendix Premium Copper Free Ceramic Brake Pads use an OE design paired with 4-layer premium noise-eliminating shims. These pads offer great heat resistance and strong vibration absorption. User reviews praise how easy these brakes are to install and their performance but have noted a few issues about the amount of brake dust.

Material: Ceramic

Position: Front

Vehicle Service Type: Truck

Specification Met: OEM

Hardware Included: Yes

Brembo is one of the most popular brake manufacturers out there and a lor of manufacturers use these brakes on their vehicles as standard. If Brembo’s didn’t come with your car, you can always order your own. These brakes use a multi-layer ESE (Elastomer-Steel-Elastomer) red shim that reduces vibrations and minimizes noise.

Material: Ceramic

Position:

Vehicle Service Type:

Specification Met: OEM

Hardware Included: Yes

These EBC Redstuff Ceramic Low Dust Brake Pads are great for performance sedans, trucks and SUVs. Redstuff brakes are able to reduce ceramic brake pad dust by up to 80% and reduce rotor wear as well. Users are impressed by the stopping power of these brakes. Users agree on how well these brakes perform and their stopping power but have mixed opinions on brake dust and noise.

Material: Ceramic

Position: Front

Vehicle Service Type: Automobile

Specification Met: OEM

Hardware Included: No

Frequently Asked Questions

How to choose the right brake pads

Before going ahead with your purchase of new brake pads, make sure you check to see if they are compatible with the make and model of your vehicle. Another thing to take note of is if these brakes will be used for street use or track use. This may sound a bit silly, but make sure you buy the proper front brakes or rear brakes and don’t mix them up while shopping.

Ceramic vs semi-metallic brake pads

Semi-metallic brakes don’t last as long, are louder and require more maintenance compared to ceramic brakes. The cost of ceramic brakes are much higher but the performance they offer makes them superior to semi-metallics.

Cabron-ceramic vs ceramic brake pads

Ceramic brakes are the best option for road use while carbon-ceramic brakes are the best choice for track use. Carbon ceramics offer the most stopping power and friction but tend to struggle at low temperatures and squeak while slowing down. Ceramic brakes are best for daily driving and are competent regardless of the temperature.

What hardware is included with brake pads?

Many brake pad sets include hardware to install them. This mounting hardware can include shims, clips, grease, caliper pins or lubricant and many other components to make installation easier.