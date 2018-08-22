4 great bluetooth car adapters | Autoblog's favorites

Still mourning the loss of a headphone jack in your phone? This might make it easier

Aug 22nd 2018 at 7:29PM
The trend of removing headphone jacks from phones has been a thorn in the side of anyone who uses an aux cable to rock out while driving. Rather than fiddling with dongles in the driver's seat, a bluetooth adapter can be a much simpler solution. Here are some of our favorite bluetooth adapters on the market right now.

Nulaxy Bluetooth FM Transmitter - $17.99
Plugs into your accessory socket & can use FM waves or an aux cord to get tunes to the stereo.

Mpow Bluetooth Receiver - $12.49
Plugs right into your vehicle's aux input and connects seamlessly with your phone.

LDesign Bluetooth FM Transmitter - $15.99
This option has a unique look, a USB port, and you can even use it to make hands-free calls.

Criacr Bluetooth FM Transmitter - $16.99
Has a unique, easy-to-use face and 2 USB inputs. Also allows for hands-free calling.

Which bluetooth car adapter did you choose after Apple ruined our lives by removing the headphone jack? Let us know in the comments.

