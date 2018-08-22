4 great bluetooth car adapters | Autoblog's favorites

Nulaxy Bluetooth FM Transmitter - $17.99
Plugs into your accessory socket & can use FM waves or an aux cord to get tunes to the stereo.
Mpow Bluetooth Receiver - $12.49
Plugs right into your vehicle's aux input and connects seamlessly with your phone.
LDesign Bluetooth FM Transmitter - $15.99
This option has a unique look, a USB port, and you can even use it to make hands-free calls.
Criacr Bluetooth FM Transmitter - $16.99
Has a unique, easy-to-use face and 2 USB inputs. Also allows for hands-free calling.
Which bluetooth car adapter did you choose after Apple ruined our lives by removing the headphone jack? Let us know in the comments.
Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.