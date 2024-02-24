Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Cars are very expensive, so it’s important to make sure you keep them safe and out of harm’s way. To add a bit of extra security and peace of mind to your ownership experience, consider buying an anti-theft device, or two. There are security devices that can track your vehicle’s location, lock the steering wheel in place, or even full alarm systems. Here are the best anti-theft devices available at Amazon.

$12.99 at Amazon

Key features

2 pack

Prevents keyless car theft

Carbon fiber outer layer

Durable multilayered shielding

Protects keys from RFID, EFD and other hacking signals

Lifetime warranty

Key fobs with wireless signals are very convenient for car owners, but can also be convenient for vehicle thefts. These signals can be hacked and then car thieves can use it to unlock your vehicle without the physical key fob. With the help of this Lanpard Faraday Bag, you can block the signal of your key and add security to your vehicle.

$9.88 at Amazon

Key features

#1 best-selling GPS tracking device on Amazon

Uses GPS satellites outdoors and WiFi indoors

Unlimited range

Magnetic belt clip

Built-in SIM card

$19.95 monthly subscription required

This Tracki GPS Tracker for Vehicles is the best-selling GPS tracker on Amazon currently. It has an unlimited tracking range as it uses satellite for outdoor tracking and WiFi when indoors. There is a required monthly subscription fee of $19.95 a month but can be as cheap as $9.95 monthly if you go with a long-term plan.

$35.09 at Amazon

Key features

#1 best-selling Anti-Theft Locking Device

Safety hammer function

B-Grade key cylinder

Visual deterrent

Lifetime money-back guarantee

The Tevlaphee Steering Wheel Lock is the best-selling AntiTheft Locking Device on Amazon currently. It uses a B-grade key cylinder, which earns this grade by needing more than four minutes and less than two hours to be cracked open.

$24.00 at Amazon

Key features

Ultra-wideband technology

Easily connects to iPhone, iPad or MacBook

Built-in speaker

IP67 water-resistant and dust-resistant

Replaceable battery that lasts up to a year or longer

Apple AirTags can track just about anything if you can find a place to put them. These AirTags work by communicating with the Find My app on Apple Devices using Bluetooth to let you know the location of the tag. They use a very simple one-tap setup that instantly connects the AirTag to your iPhone, iPad, MacBook or iMac.

$20.98 at Amazon

Key features

160-foot remote control range

12v and 250A

Pre-installed power cord

Flame-retardant plastic and protective sleeve

Easy to install

This battery kill switch from DZSCCY was originally built to prevent the battery from draining when the car isn’t in use, but it can also serve as a security device. Using a kill switch can shut off the power to the battery and stop it from starting, which is a good way to deter potential thieves if they break into your vehicle and try to steal it. This device can help your battery last up to 3 or 4 times longer.

$161.50 at Amazon

Key features

4-button remote

3 channels

Panic mode

Revenger six-tone soft-chirp siren

Bright blue status LED light

The Viper 3-Channel 1-Way Alarm Vehicle Security Keyless Entry System comes with two remotes. This system uses a Stinger DoubleGuard shock sensor that chirps if the vehicle is bumped into. The full alarm will go off for further violations such as a crash or if the vehicle is damaged.

How to choose the right anti-theft device for your vehicle

There are several types of anti-theft devices out there, and it’s up to you to decide how much protection your vehicle needs. If you just want to track your vehicle, then it’s best to choose a GPS tracker such as Apple AirTags or Tracki GPS Tracker. If you want to protect your key fob from signal interference then consider a Faraday box or key fob sleeve. If you want the most protection available, then a steering wheel lock or an aftermarket alarm security system might be your best bet.