Best Amazon Prime Day power washer deals for 2023

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

A power washer will not only help save you a trip to the car wash, but you can also use it to pressure wash your driveway, patio furniture, grills, house siding, fences, tools, and more. Here are the best Prime Day power washer deals available on Amazon.

The Sun Joe SPX3000 Electric High Pressure Water has a 14.5-amp electric motor that can generate up to 2,030 PSI and pump up to 1.76 gallons per minute. This washer includes 5 quick-connect spray tips and 2 removable detergent tanks. A 2-year warranty is included with your purchase.

This BLUBERY Heavy-Duty Gas Pressure Washer generates a maximum of 3,600 PSI and pumps up to 2.7 gallons per minute. This washer comes with 5 spray nozzles, a 30 foot hose and a 1 gallon cleaning tank. This washer is backed by a 3 year limited warranty.

There are few things in life more satisfying than pressure washing a dirty surface. This electric Greenworks pressure washer can use its 1,500 PSI to help you do that. On top of that, it even includes a soap applicator attachment to multiply the cleanliness. Both its power cord and pressure hose are a generous length at 35 feet and 20 feet, respectively, the washer has been certified by the Pressure Washer Manufacturers' Association, and it comes with a 3 year warranty.

This Craftsman option offers 1700 MAX PSI and 1.2 GPM of water flow. It's got a 20 foot long hose and 35 foot long power cord and even comes with a soap applicator gun for washing your car!

This Berggren electric pressure washer features a 25 foot long hose and 16.5 foot long power cable. It generates up to 3,900 PSI 2.6 GPM of water flow. You'll get 5 quick-connect nozzles and a foam cannon/soap nozzle with your purchase.

