Amazon is having a huge sale on Econour car snow accessories and jump starters

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you're in the market for some new snow accessories for your car, then we've got a great deal to check out. Amazon is have a sale on tons of great EcoNour car snow accessories and jump starters right now. You can save some cash on things like ice scrapers, snow covers, trash bags and more. Check out the whole selection of products right here or see some of our favorite picks below.

$11.99 at Amazon

This EcoNour Aluminum Car Snow Scraper and Brush has a durable body built from aluminum and plastic. The PVC plastic bristles are scratch-proof and won’t damage your vehicle's windshield, windows or mirrors while using it. The slip-resistant handle makes the scraper easy to use and the detachable brush adds on to its versatility.

$11.99 at Amazon

If you don't need 27-inches of reach or a brush, but you do need multiple ice scrapers, then this is the deal for you. These snow scrapers are made of temperature-resistant ABS plastic material and are made to easily break ice without scratching your windshield. They feature foam handles with built-in hanging hooks, are 11.5-inches tall with a 4-inch width and can be used on your windshield, windows or your side mirrors.

$15.99 at Amazon

This one isn't technically a "snow" accessory, but it's probably nicest to have in the winter. When you're entering your car after a long walk through the snow or a good few minutes of scraping your windshield, you want nothing more but warmth and comfort. You'll have to rely on your wardrobe and your car's heating system for the warmth, but this Econour seat cushion can provide the comfort. It's made to help with lower back pain and sciatica. It helps keep drivers comfy thanks to a dual-layer gel and memory foam construction, all inside a removable top mesh layer that's machine-washable. Not only is it great for driving, it's so light and easy to transport, you can take it basically anywhere you plan on sitting!

$43.79 at Amazon

There's never a good time for a dead battery, but the worst time is almost certainly in the dead of winter. Keeping one of these in your trunk can make dead batteries nothing more than a minor inconvenience. This 1000A jump starter holds up to 20 jumps on a single charge and can start gas engines up to 5L and diesel engines up to 3L. If you need a bit more power, check out the 2000A version of the jump starter, also on sale for just $55. Both jump starters can be used to jump your car or as a portable power bank thanks to built-in USB 3.0 inputs. They each have a built-in flashlight with SOS mode as well, just in case of emergency. Perhaps the best part, these devices promise to start your vehicle in any temperature from -4°F to 122°F.

$28.99 at Amazon

If you're the kind of person who hates scraping snow off of your windshield, why not just protect your windshield from the snow altogether? This snow cover can help you do just that. Not only does it protect your windshield, but it will also keep the snow off of your side mirrors. It's made with polyester material and has built-in reflective strips on the mirrors for extra visibility and protection. This is a "universal fit" for cars, sedans, and SUVs, but there's also an XL version if you drive a truck available right here.

$8.79 at Amazon

A messy car is tough to deal with at the best of times, but a messy car in which the mess gets wet with melting snow and dirt is a whole different level. We recommend attacking the problem at the source and simply not letting your car build up clutter in the first place. It's actually easier than you think as long as you have an appropriate place to put those paper bags, errant french fries and more. This car garbage bag is the perfect place to throw that junk. It's leak-proof, made with 600D Oxford material and is designed to fit any vehicle. It also doubles as a cooler bag, if you're already a tidy person. For under 10 bucks, it's a steal.

More top picks