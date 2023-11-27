Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

A power generator is a fantastic nice-to-have item to keep around the house, car, or RV. After all, losing power in this day and age, even for a short time, can cause some major headaches. Outside of emergency use, they can also be used for camping, tailgating, and more. This 3,800-watt dual-fuel portable generator from Champion has a lot of positive reviews from Amazon users, and it can currently be had at 45% off for Amazon Cyber Monday, so if you're in the market for a portable power source for your next RV or camping adventure, you'll want to check out this generator deal now.

Portable generators and power stations can come in a wide range of prices with an even wider range of features, so if this one isn't right for you be sure to check out our complete guide of the best Cyber Monday generator deals for 2023 here.

$440.20 at Amazon

Key Features

3800 watts and 120 volts

224cc Champion engine can run on either gasoline or propane

This unit has one 120V 30A RV outlet (TT-30R), one 120V 30A locking outlet (L5-30R), and two 120V 20A household outlets (5-20R)

It's also equipped with Volt Guard built-in surge protector to prevent overloads

Weighs 119 pounds but comes with sturdy wheels for easier transport

Limited 2-year warranty with free lifetime technical support