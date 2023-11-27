The best Cyber Monday deals on dash cams from Amazon

Black Friday deals might be gone but the online savings continue with Cyber Monday deals. We've pulled together some of the best Amazon Cyber Monday dash cam deals, including one for under $22!

A dash cam is a great piece of tech that can come in handy for a variety of applications. Whether you're looking to grab some post-worthy videos of your scenic drives, or you want some extra peace of mind on the road, a dash cam can be a great option for any vehicle type. Some features you'll want to consider when shopping for a dash cam include night vision, an HD picture, parking monitoring, collision detection functionality, and a front and rear dash cam setup (considering that over 30% of all accidents are rear-end collisions). Some dashboard cameras even have built-in WiFi and Bluetooth, allowing users to quickly save and edit videos right from a smartphone. Starting at under $22, these are some of the best Cyber Monday deals on dash cams available, and could end up saving you thousands, not to mention the headaches that come with dealing with insurance companies.

$21.98 AT AMAZON

Key Features

Records at a 1080P HD video quality with 30 FPS resolution

Features a 170° wide angle lens field of view w/an F1.8 aperture, WDR, and night vision capability

USB connectivity

Records onto a MicroSD card

Has loop recording, auto start/stop, and parking monitoring

The built-in G-sensor allows the cam to detect crashes or sudden vibration/shock

Comes with a 2-year warranty

$32.49 AT AMAZON

Key Features

This dual cam includes a 1080p resolution front camera and a waterproof rear camera

The front cam records at a 170° field of view while the rear cam records at a 130° angle

Features loop recording, emergency accident locks, and 24-hour Parking Mode

Supports up to a 32 GB SD card (not included)

USB connectivity

Purchase includes lifetime 24 hour technical support

$79.99 AT AMAZON

Key Features

Records videos up to a 2160p or 4K resolution

150° wide-angle field of view lens

Features low-light/night vision recording

Includes built-in WiFi to allow users to easily view and manage dash cam recordings on their mobile devices via the ROVE app

The cam's Built-in GPS accurately records driving location and speed

Parking mode, motion detection, loop cycle recording, emergency video lock, time-lapse and slow-mo are all standard features on the cam

Supports up to a 512 GB SD card (not included)

Includes a 1-year warranty

$99.98 AT AMAZON

Key Features

This dual dash cam set-up can simultaneously record videos with its front cam at 4K resolution 170° field of view and its rear cam at 1080p resolution 150° angle

Includes built-in WiFi connectivity to allow users to easily view and manage dash cam recordings on their mobile devices via its own app

Built-in GPS records your route and driving speed for videos

Includes collision detection, loop recording, emergency video lock and time-lapse recording

Features night vision recording thanks to the Sony IMX335 STARVIS sensor and Hisilicon Hi3559 processor

Supports up to a 256 GB micro SD card (not included)

$118.99 AT AMAZON

Key Features

Dual dash cam captures video at 4K resolution via its front cam and 1080p resolution via the rear cam

Includes built-in WiFi connectivity to allow users to easily view and manage dash cam recordings on their mobile devices via the Ucam app

Night vision recording is available thanks to the Sony STARVIS sensor

Features 24 hour parking monitoring, loop recording and collision-detection

Purchase includes a lifetime warranty and 24-hour technical support

$181.99 AT AMAZON

Key Features

This three-part dash cam includes a 1440p 155° field of view front camera, 1280p 165° FOV inside camera and 1280p 160° FOV rear camera

USB-C Connectivity

All cams record video and audio

Features Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor

Includes infrared night vision recording

Features a 24-hour low-bitrate parking mode that can automatically initiate recording when the motion or collision detection is triggered

Multiple potential set-ups for the cams make this a great choice for rideshare drivers

Does not rely on lithium batteries, allowing for easier use in some extreme weather conditions

Can handle up to a 256 GB SD card (not included)

Does not support WiFi or Bluetooth

$59.95 AT AMAZON

Key Features

170-degree field of view 1080P HD front camera and 720P waterproof rear camera

IPS Display wide dynamic range functionality

USB connectivity

32gb SD card included

Loop recording and parking monitoring

Built-in G-sensor for auto-recording when the car is hit

Automatic light adjustment/night vision

Crowbar and cable clips for installation included

Voice recording, motion detection, photo function

Purchase includes a lifetime warranty

More top picks

Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage, here. Follow Engadget for Black Friday tech deals. Learn about Black Friday trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Black Friday deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Black Friday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.