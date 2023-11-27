The best Cyber Monday deals on dash cams from Amazon

Black Friday deals might be gone but the online savings continue with Cyber Monday deals. We've pulled together some of the best Amazon Cyber Monday dash cam deals, including one for under $22!
A dash cam is a great piece of tech that can come in handy for a variety of applications. Whether you're looking to grab some post-worthy videos of your scenic drives, or you want some extra peace of mind on the road, a dash cam can be a great option for any vehicle type. Some features you'll want to consider when shopping for a dash cam include night vision, an HD picture, parking monitoring, collision detection functionality, and a front and rear dash cam setup (considering that over 30% of all accidents are rear-end collisions). Some dashboard cameras even have built-in WiFi and Bluetooth, allowing users to quickly save and edit videos right from a smartphone. Starting at under $22, these are some of the best Cyber Monday deals on dash cams available, and could end up saving you thousands, not to mention the headaches that come with dealing with insurance companies.
iZEEKER Dash Cam for Cars - $21.98 (20% off + $10 off digital coupon)
Key Features
- Records at a 1080P HD video quality with 30 FPS resolution
- Features a 170° wide angle lens field of view w/an F1.8 aperture, WDR, and night vision capability
- USB connectivity
- Records onto a MicroSD card
- Has loop recording, auto start/stop, and parking monitoring
- The built-in G-sensor allows the cam to detect crashes or sudden vibration/shock
- Comes with a 2-year warranty
CHORTAU Dual Dash Cam - $32.49 (35% off)
Key Features
- This dual cam includes a 1080p resolution front camera and a waterproof rear camera
- The front cam records at a 170° field of view while the rear cam records at a 130° angle
- Features loop recording, emergency accident locks, and 24-hour Parking Mode
- Supports up to a 32 GB SD card (not included)
- USB connectivity
- Purchase includes lifetime 24 hour technical support
Rove R2 4K Dash Cam - $79.99 (33% off)
Key Features
- Records videos up to a 2160p or 4K resolution
- 150° wide-angle field of view lens
- Features low-light/night vision recording
- Includes built-in WiFi to allow users to easily view and manage dash cam recordings on their mobile devices via the ROVE app
- The cam's Built-in GPS accurately records driving location and speed
- Parking mode, motion detection, loop cycle recording, emergency video lock, time-lapse and slow-mo are all standard features on the cam
- Supports up to a 512 GB SD card (not included)
- Includes a 1-year warranty
Kingslim D4 4K Dual Dash Cam with Built-in Wi-Fi GPS - $99.98 (29% off)
Key Features
- This dual dash cam set-up can simultaneously record videos with its front cam at 4K resolution 170° field of view and its rear cam at 1080p resolution 150° angle
- Includes built-in WiFi connectivity to allow users to easily view and manage dash cam recordings on their mobile devices via its own app
- Built-in GPS records your route and driving speed for videos
- Includes collision detection, loop recording, emergency video lock and time-lapse recording
- Features night vision recording thanks to the Sony IMX335 STARVIS sensor and Hisilicon Hi3559 processor
- Supports up to a 256 GB micro SD card (not included)
REDTIGER 4K Dual Dash Cam - From $118.99 (41% off)
Key Features
- Dual dash cam captures video at 4K resolution via its front cam and 1080p resolution via the rear cam
- Includes built-in WiFi connectivity to allow users to easily view and manage dash cam recordings on their mobile devices via the Ucam app
- Night vision recording is available thanks to the Sony STARVIS sensor
- Features 24 hour parking monitoring, loop recording and collision-detection
- Purchase includes a lifetime warranty and 24-hour technical support
Vantrue N4 3-Channel Dash Cam - $181.99 (37% off)
Key Features
- This three-part dash cam includes a 1440p 155° field of view front camera, 1280p 165° FOV inside camera and 1280p 160° FOV rear camera
- USB-C Connectivity
- All cams record video and audio
- Features Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor
- Includes infrared night vision recording
- Features a 24-hour low-bitrate parking mode that can automatically initiate recording when the motion or collision detection is triggered
- Multiple potential set-ups for the cams make this a great choice for rideshare drivers
- Does not rely on lithium batteries, allowing for easier use in some extreme weather conditions
- Can handle up to a 256 GB SD card (not included)
- Does not support WiFi or Bluetooth
DKK Mini Dash Cam - $59.95 (14% off)
Key Features
- 170-degree field of view 1080P HD front camera and 720P waterproof rear camera
- IPS Display wide dynamic range functionality
- USB connectivity
- 32gb SD card included
- Loop recording and parking monitoring
- Built-in G-sensor for auto-recording when the car is hit
- Automatic light adjustment/night vision
- Crowbar and cable clips for installation included
- Voice recording, motion detection, photo function
- Purchase includes a lifetime warranty
