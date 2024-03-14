Amazon announced its first-ever Big Spring Sale: Here's everything you need to know to shop the best deals

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
The rumors are true, Amazon is back with a Big Spring Sale event to help us all get into that spring spirit. The Amazon Big Spring Sale will be happening for a whopping 5 full days, from March 20 through March 25, and will provide shoppers with huge discounts up to 50% off on things like spring cleaning tools, fitness accessories, spring fashion, home and kitchen appliances, outdoor and gardening tools and much more. It's sort of like Prime Day, but the spring sale will be offering many more deals to those without a Prime membership than the actual Prime Day event does. As always, Autoblog will be here curating the best deals through the event, so check back often. In the meantime, though, there are tons of great deals to be had already! We've gathered some of our favorites just below.
Amazon spring cleaning deals
- BISSELL MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum with HEPA Filter Sealed System - $169.89 (28% off)
- Electric Cordless Shower Spin Scrubber w/ 9 Replacement Brush Heads - $54.99 (36% off + $15 off digital coupon)
- MORENTO Smart Air Purifier for Large Rooms up to 1076 ft², Wi-Fi and Alexa compatible - $129.99 (84% off)
- HONITURE Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, 4000pa Strong Suction - $149.18 (27% off + $40 off digital coupon)
- Eureka FloorRover Bagless Upright Pet Vacuum Cleaner - $124.99 (24% off)
- JADENS Bluetooth Thermal 4" x 6" Label Printer - $75.99 (w/ $24 off digital coupon)
- Simplehuman 9 oz. Touch-Free Rechargeable Sensor Liquid Soap Pump Dispenser, Matte Black - $59.99 (25% off)
Amazon sports & fitness deals
- Mangrove Pickleball Bag, Men's & Women's Pickleball Backpack - $22.99 (23% off)
- FLYBIRD Weight Bench Adjustable Strength Weight Training Bench - $149.99 (38% off)
- AIRHOT Walking Pad Treadmill, 2.5HP Under Desk Treadmill with Remote Control & LED Display - $184.99 (16% off)
- Upgraded, Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker with IPX5 Waterproof, Stereo Sound, 24H Playtime - $21.99 (28% off)
- Uteeqe Pickleball Paddles Set of 2 - Graphite Surface with High Grit & Spin, USAPA Approved - $69.98 (30% off)
- Calvin Klein Men's Socks - Athletic Cushioned Quarter Cut Ankle Socks (12 Pack) - $34 (11% off)
- Sportneer Adjustable Ankle Weights for Women and Men 1 Pair of 2 3 4 6 7 lbs - $25.19 (w/ 10% off digital coupon)
Amazon spring fashion deals
- SOJOS Sunglasses Womens Trendy 2023 - $15.99 (36% off)
- Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings Set for Women (6 pairs) 14K Gold-Plated, Hypoallergenic - $15.99 (47% off)
- Sunzel Flare Leggings, Crossover Yoga Pants with Tummy Control, High-Waisted and Wide Leg, Medium - $19.59 (32% off)
- Yaserra Vintage Round Polarized Sunglasses for Women Men Classic Retro - $10.04 (33% off)
- LILLUSORY Women's Crew Neck Gold Buttons Cardigan - $39.99 (33% off)
- Chantomoo Women's Slippers Memory Foam House Bedroom Slippers - $29.99 (25% off)
- Calvin Klein Men's Socks - Lightweight No Show Socks (12 Pack) - $30.80 (30% off)
- BOSS Men's Paddy Polo Shirt, Classic White, Large US - $52.85 (30% off)
- Callaway Men's Essential Long Sleeve Golf Polo Shirt with Swing Tech, Opti-Dri Technology & Sun Protection - $57.98 (17% off)
Amazon home and kitchen deals
Home
- Keebofly Hanging Wall Mounted Jewelry Organizer with Rustic Wood - $24.99 (38% off)
- Gritin LED Rechargeable Book Light for Reading in Bed - $14.99 (38% off)
- CHAMBERLAIN Smart Garage Control - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth - $24.89 (17% off)
- AmazerBath Plastic Shower Curtain Clear Premium PEVA - $14.97 (17% off)
- Coraje Bathroom Shelf Organizer [5-Pack] - $21.99 (51% off)
- MECHEER Over The Sink Dish Drying Rack - $15.29 (17% off)
- DROVAN Mattress Topper Queen Size - Extra Thick Mattress Pad Cover - $41.90 (22% off)
- Lint Rollers, 500 Sheets - $17.99 (10% off)
Kitchen
- Fullstar Vegetable Chopper - $29.99 (40% off)
- LOVE MOMENT Electric Mason Jar Vacuum Sealer Kit - $27.54 (5% off)
- HOOJO Refrigerator Organizer Bins - 8pcs - $19.98 (31% off)
- Femuar Reusable Lunch Box - $16.99 (15% off)
- Freshware Meal Prep Containers [50 Pack] - $12.46 (44% off)
- Cesun Small Bathroom Trash Can with Soft Close Lid - $29.97 (25% off)
- Milk Frother, Handheld Foam Maker - $6.99 (30% off)
- Pot and Pan Protectors, Set of 12, 3 Different Sizes - $14.79 (13% off)
- GERYON Vacuum Sealer Machine, Automatic Food Sealer, Starter Kit - $37.99 (24% off)
Amazon tool, gardening and outdoor deals
- BeneathYourFeet Door Mat (30" x 17.5", Black) - $11.99 (40% off)
- Spectracide Bug Stop Home Barrier Spray (1 Gallon) - $6.74 (46% off)
- Juhefa Grow Light for Indoor Plants Growing, 6000K Full Spectrum Gooseneck Plant Lamp - $8.49 (w/ 15% off digital coupon)
- Flamaker 3-Piece Patio Set, Outdoor Wicker Furniture - $95.99 (36% off)
- Clear Window Bird Feeder with 5 Extra Strong Suction Cups - $19.95 (33% off)
- Bonsai Starter Kit - Gardening Gift - $19.99 (39% off)
- DR.ÖTEK Metal Detector for Adults - $147.99 (41% off)
- EzzDoo Electric Chainsaw Sharpener Kit with TITANIUM-PLATED Diamond Bits - $39.99 (33% off)
- EF ECOFLOW Solar Generator DELTA2 with 220W Solar Panel, Portable Power Station for Home Backup Power - $999 (w/ $650 off digital coupon)
- SUNER POWER Waterproof 12W 12V Solar Battery Charger & Maintainer Pro - $59.95 (25% off)
Amazon Big Spring Sale Q&A
What is the Amazon spring sale?
Amazon's Big Spring Sale is a brand new sales event hosted by Amazon. It's less exclusive than Prime Day, offering all kinds of deals to Amazon shoppers whether they're Prime members or not. While the event will certainly have deals on just about any product category you can imagine, you can expect to find the most discounts on things related to spring cleaning, spring fashion and all other things "spring."
When is the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
The Amazon Big Spring Sale is happening from March 20 to March 25 this year.
What are the best Amazon deals right now?
This post features 50 great deals available right now! As the sale progresses, Autoblog will continue to bring you the best deals available on things like tools, lawn equipment, spring cleaning gear, car seats, dash cams, tires and much, much more.
