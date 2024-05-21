Memorial Day deal: 67% off this portable Bluetooth speaker from Amazon

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Beach and outdoor parties will happen daily while the weather is still warm. A good reliable speaker that doesn’t break the bank is a must for these occasions. While there are many brands out there the BolaButty Bluetooth Speaker is currently the best-selling portable speaker on Amazon today, with a price tag of $19.99 after a 67% discount. If you’re ready to groove to the music then click here or continue reading below to learn more.

$19.99 at Amazon

BolaButy Bluetooth Portable Speaker is a rugged speaker with a waterproof rating of IPX5. With an affordable price tag of $19.99, (the lowest price it's ever been), we had to highlight this deal. You can jam out to all your favorite music while grilling, enjoying a day at the beach, relaxing by the pool, and much more. You can connect a second speaker for an immersive stereo sound experience. Once fully charged, you can experience a runtime of up to 24 hours. The BolaButy Bluetooth Portable Speaker limited-time deal of $19.99 is available for Memorial Day. Amazon users have given this speaker a 4.5 out of 5-star rating from over 7,000 ratings. Reviewers of this speaker have commented on the good value of this speaker, its ease of use and portability, and the sound quality. This is a great find for someone looking to grab a competent portable speaker for the summer.

Key specs:

RGB light show that goes with the beat of the music

Able to receive and make calls thanks to the built-in microphone

Can connect to devices up to 100 feet

Waterproof rating of IPX5

24-hour playtime when fully charged

Lifetime tech support

If money isn't an option and you want a portable speaker with a bit more fidelity from a powerhouse electronics brand, then look no further than the Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker. Bose is a household name for quality sound and their SoundLink Flex Bluetooth portable speaker is a must-have for music lovers. Not only does it play amazing sound but it has an IP67 waterproof rating with the ability to float on water and it’s not just a speaker it can also make or receive calls with access to Siri or Google Assistant. It has a price tag of $149 with a 4.7 out of 5-star rating from over 30,500 raters.

Key specs:

Can detect the position of your speaker for optimal performance

IP67 waterproof rating and can float on water

Resists rust, corrosion, UV light, and withstands drops

12 hours of battery life after 4 hours of charging time

Can receive and make calls

Over 30,500 raters with a star rating of 4.7 out of 5